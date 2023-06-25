Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PacWest Bancorp: Sacrificing Most Of Its Income To Improve Stability

Jun. 25, 2023 3:45 AM ETPacWest Bancorp (PACW)1 Comment
Harrison Schwartz
Summary

  • Regional bank stocks have seen partial recoveries after a wave of losses in March and May, but most declined by around 10% over the past two weeks, indicating a bearish trend.
  • PacWest Bancorp is perceived to be next on the "chopping block" due to its high concentration risk in real estate assets and off-balance sheet securities losses; however, it has a low immediate risk of insolvency or liquidity issues.
  • Despite this, PacWest may face near-zero or lower income levels by Q4 due to aggressively increasing borrowing costs to attract depositors, ongoing declines in property valuations, and high leverage levels, making it a high-risk investment in the long run.
  • Although I am bearish on PACW, I would not bet against the stock due to its potential NAV discount and high short interest. However, Bank of America may be a more suitable strategic short today.
PacWest Bank Shares Tumble, The Latest Bank To Become Ensnared In Banking Sector"s Crisis

David McNew

Bank stocks were struck by a large wave of losses in March as a few regional banks saw massive deposit outflows, leading to their rapid demise. That volatility was followed by around six weeks of calm, eventually culminating in another wave of losses

Harrison Schwartz
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in BAC,WFC,KRE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

C
CPA022784
Today, 4:29 AM
Estimated FV of total HFI loan portfolio readily available in Footnote #13 of 10q. Estimated discount is 5% or about $1.3B. Construction loans (subsequently sold to KW) were already AFS at 3/31.
