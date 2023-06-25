Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Occidental Petroleum: Is It A Buy Below Berkshire's Average Purchases?

Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • Occidental Petroleum continues to suffer from the decline in the crude oil spot prices, with Buffett's expanding stake no longer supporting its stock prices.
  • OXY stock has further moderated below Berkshire's average purchase price of $57.85 after the March 2022 tranche was reported.
  • The OPEC+ cuts appear to be non-events as well, suggesting that oil prices may further moderate to pre-pandemic levels of mid $60s, triggering further headwinds to the oil/gas investment thesis.
  • While natural gas spot prices may be overly compressed, it remains to be seen if the recovery may eventually counter the decelerating top/bottom line.
  • Combined with the stock's retest of historical support levels, OXY may be volatile in the near term, worsened by its elevated short interest.
The Peak In The Cyclical Oil/Gas Sector May Be Over

We previously covered Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) in March 2023, suggesting that its improving balance sheet and Berkshire's expanding stake might not be enough to support the stock's premium valuation. Then

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects.

