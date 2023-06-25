Inside Creative House

The Peak In The Cyclical Oil/Gas Sector May Be Over

We previously covered Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) in March 2023, suggesting that its improving balance sheet and Berkshire's expanding stake might not be enough to support the stock's premium valuation. Then again, the WTI crude oil prices remained elevated at $80s then, thanks to the OPEC+ cuts and the optimism surrounding China's reopening demand.

WTI Crude Oil 5Y Prices

Unfortunately, the WTI crude oil prices have moderated to $69.50 at the time of writing, down tremendously from their hyper-pandemic heights of $114.07 and nearing their pre-pandemic levels of mid $60s in 2019.

This cadence runs against the market forces indeed, with OPEC+ still pledging total production cuts of 3.66M barrels per day through 2024, while the US SPR further dwindles to 350M barrels by June 21, 2023 (-2.2% MoM/ -30.6% YoY). Mr. Market appears uncertain about China's demand recovery as well, despite assurances from the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.

Berkshire Hathaway's Purchase Details Since Mar 01, 2022

Interestingly, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) has chosen to add more OXY here, increasing its total stake to ~222M shares by the end of May 2023.

Based on data from Stock Circle, the Warren Buffett-led company has added the bulk of its holdings at an average share price of $53.71 since Mar 01, 2022. Otherwise, at an average of $57.85 after the March 2022 tranche was reported.

OXY 1Y Stock Price

With OXY now trading below Berkshire Hathaway's average purchase prices, it appears that the market has finally moved on from Buffett's growing stake. These cadences suggest that the peak of the highly cyclical oil industry may have passed for now, with the growing recessionary fears taking center stage through 2024.

OXY, CVX, and XOM YTD Stock Price

In addition, we believe OXY may break its current support levels in the near term, potentially reaching its intermediate support levels of $48, implying a -14% downside from current levels. The same cadence has been witnessed with Chevron (CVX) and Exxon (XOM) YTD, further impacting the oil/gas investment thesis ahead.

For now, OXY's balance sheet has naturally improved thanks to the windfall, with moderating long-term debts of $19.1B (-2.8% QoQ/ -25.5% YoY) and cash and equivalents of $1.16B (+18.3% QoQ/ -38.9% YoY) by FQ1'23.

Then again, this cadence also means that its dividends have yet to be fully reinstated to the pre-pandemic cadence, with the management only paying out an annualized sum of $0.72 by the latest quarter (+38.4% sequentially), compared to the pre-pandemic cadence of $3.16 (+1.2% sequentially).

As a result of this development, we maintain our conclusion that OXY remains an underwhelming income stock, attributed to its forward dividend yield of 1.27% compared to its 2019 level of 6.22%, especially compared to CVX at forward yields of 3.96% and XOM at 3.52%. With the oil/gas industry likely on a downward trend, it remains to be seen what the long-term returns may be.

Natural Gas 16Y Prices

On the other hand, long-term investors may potentially bank on the recovery of natural gas spot prices, which have shown a promising expansion from a 52-week low of $1.94 to $2.73 at the time of writing. These numbers remain overly compressed compared to pre-pandemic averages of mid $3s as well, suggesting an improved upside potential of +70% from the impacted H1'23 spot prices.

OXY's FQ1'23 Average Realized Prices

Therefore, assuming a sustained recovery cadence, we may see OXY's top line be lifted by another +20% moving forward, with natural gas/ NGL performing nearer to FQ1'22 levels.

This is based on the improved natural gas sales volume of 1.73K MMcf per day (+11.5% YoY) and NGL at 271 Mbbl per day (+16.3% YoY) in FQ1'23, and its global average realized prices of $2.76 and $24.41, respectively.

So, Is OXY Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

OXY 1Y P/E Valuations

Despite the pessimistic factors discussed above, OXY continues to trade optimistically with an NTM P/E of 11.79x, against its 1Y mean of 8.62x, a similar cadence witnessed with its oil/gas peers. However, this premium valuation also triggers a reduced margin of safety against our price target of $59.89, based on the market analysts' FY2025 EPS projection of $5.08.

OXY 5Y Stock Price

In addition, OXY may finally mirror the decline in WTI crude oil spot prices moving forward, a cadence common to most oil/ gas stocks prior to the hyper-pandemic and Russian war-induced chaos. Its top and bottom line may also be impacted through H2'23, normalizing nearer to pre-pandemic levels.

Therefore, while existing shareholders may consider dollar cost averaging here, we generally prefer to exercise prudence and rate the stock as a Hold. The stock may be volatile in the near term as well, due to its elevated short interest of 5.44%, compared to CVX at 0.95% and XOM at 0.85%.