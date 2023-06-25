Stocks Are Priced For Perfection As Rates Threaten To Go Even Higher

vuk8691

This week will bring another data point that will likely suggest that the Fed will have more work to do to contain inflation and will probably push the odds for a July rate hike higher. The PCE report is the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, while headline PCE is expected to rise by just 0.1% m/m in May, down from 0.4% in April, and increase by 3.8% y/y, down from 4.4% in April. Core PCE is expected to see no progress.

Analysts see core PCE rising by 0.4% in May, the same as in April, and rising by 4.7% y/y, the same as in April. No progress. The Core PCE y/y has been in this 4.6% to 4.7% region every month since December on a y/y basis.

These sticky core inflation rates pushed Jay Powell in his Congressional Testimony this past week to note that the Fed could raise the overnight rate two more times in 2023 as long as the economy performed as expected.

More rate hikes will, as a result, push rates higher across the Treasury curve, making stocks more expensive on a relative basis over time. Stocks are currently priced for perfection at a time when news flow isn't going to support higher stock prices but instead higher interest rates.

Tough Road Ahead For The Fed

Currently, the Fed projects Core PCE to fall to 3.9% by year-end. For that to happen, the index will need to rise by between 0.2% and 0.3% every month from June on, assuming the numbers for May come in as expected.

The problem is that core PCE since July 2020, has, on average, risen by 0.36%, and since December 2020, has averaged a gain of 0.39%. At least on the surface, the Fed's target seems to be something that may be hard to reach if current trends persist.

Current forecasts from the Cleveland Fed and Bloomberg suggest analysts' projections for May aren't that far off. Currently, the Cleveland Fed sees a core PCE gain of 4.7% in May, while Bloomberg projects a core PCE of 4.6%. Both models seem reasonable enough to project actual core PCE y/y change.

Both models also show the rate of change for the core PCE decelerating in June. For June, Bloomberg sees core PCE rising by 4.2% y/y, while the Cleveland Fed sees core PCE rising by 4.4% y/y. These numbers will likely be revised following the May PCE report.

The Fed focuses on core PCE because core PCE removes the volatile nature of food and energy. Additionally, the housing component in the PCE is around 16% versus 33% in the CPI. But also, right now, commodity prices have been falling, which has been helping to reduce the goods component of inflation. But should commodity prices begin to rise again, that could very well result in headline inflation rising again. So the Fed needs to lower core inflation to achieve its goal of bringing headline inflation down.

But as noted this week, commodity inflation could be returning. The Bloomberg commodity index has been testing some key trend lines, and a break above those lines could be a big problem for the Fed and the fight against inflation.

The risk of commodities rising from here is better than most might think, given that China, one of the largest consumers of materials such as copper, iron ore, and oil, is trying to stimulate its economy. It seems as if the China Credit impulse leads the ISM manufacturing sector by about 12 months.

Meanwhile, the ISM manufacturing index changes are highly correlated to changes in the Bloomberg commodity index. This tells us that the more China stimulates the economy, the more likely it is that the positive force will impact commodity prices, making the Fed's battle to bring supply and demand back into balance here in the US more challenging.

Higher Rates Still On The Way

It also means that US interest rates are more likely to rise from this point forward than fall as the equity market has been pricing in. The bond market has been repricing the path of rate hikes now and sees the peak terminal rate reaching 5.34%in November. Only a month ago, the market saw rates peaking in August at 5.34%. Additionally, based on the Fed's projections, it seems more likely than not that the peak terminal rate may end up being around 5.6% and not the market's expectations of 5.34%.

The higher the terminal rate rises, the more likely the 2-year rate increases. The 2-year rate has been trading about 50 bps below the December Fed Fund futures rate since February, except for the time around the Silicon Valley Bank failure. A terminal rate of 5.6% likely means that that 2-year climbs to around 5.1% or higher.

That also means that the 10-year rate is likely to rise since the spread between the 2-year and the 10-Year rate has been around 100 bps more recently, which means that the 10-year rate is likely to increase back to 4.1% or higher.

The higher rates mean the more expensive equities will be relative to the bond market. Stocks are already more expensive relative to bonds based on the past decade. This suggests that the valuations the market has been adhering to over the past 13 years have been forgotten.

While it is possible that this relationship can last for some time, it is worth noting that earnings estimates for the S&P 500 continue to fall, which means the more stocks rise, and the more yields rise, the more expensive stocks get. On top of that, the growth rate of the S&P 500 for the next 12 months is expected to be negative, with estimates down by 3.2% versus this time last year, which makes the index expensive versus expected growth rates as well.

Another critical inflation reading is very likely to show there has been very little, if any, progress made on the inflation front, which means higher rates will come at a time when the equity market is priced for perfection and when the macro backdrop is as far from perfection as possible.