Ecopetrol: Don't Chase The Yield, Too Much Risk

Jun. 25, 2023 5:53 AM ET Ecopetrol S.A. (EC)
Manuel Paul Dipold
Summary

  • Ecopetrol has a high-dividend yield and plans to increase oil production until 2030 while shifting towards renewable energies, hydrogen, and CO2 storage.
  • The company faces political risks as the Colombian President is determined not to issue more oil exploration licenses, creating uncertainty for investors.
  • Ecopetrol's focus on renewables and hydrogen may reduce distributable income, making it a riskier investment compared to Petrobras.

Investment Thesis

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) is popular among high-dividend investors, and it is based on last year's earnings and is paid out in three steps. Given the lower oil prices and, thus, falling EPS, the dividend should be significantly lower next year. The company's

This article was written by

Manuel Paul Dipold
My focus is on a total return style with long and short positions (10-30% short positions). My main expertise is the current technological and geopolitical shift with the amazing investment opportunities they offer. Therefore, I always try to find stocks or whole sectors with favorable risk-reward structures. My long investment style is a core-satellite strategy: The core consists of large caps and/or ETFs. The satellites around this core are small caps, potential 10-baggers, and undervalued stocks. In short selling, I focus on overvalued stocks that will fall back down sooner or later. My name is Manuel Paul Dipold. Born in Germany but lived 8 years in Asia. I am myself an entrepreneur and have many entrepreneur friends. I am not a professional investor but it´s a hobby I love. So I know Europe and Asia very well and seek undervalued or high-growth stocks - always with valuation, geopolitical and social shifts in mind.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PBR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

michi1711
Today, 6:31 AM
Thanks for the article. I prefer Parex Resources. Lower dividend, but debt free and 10% buyback per year. A smaller play.
pachamama
Today, 6:17 AM
Although i agree that the minister of mines and petro have views that may affect future rentability you have to understand however that petro lost support from various political parties in parliament and has no majority anymore.
My opinion is also that setting up renewable business in Colombia with its climate and geological position might be a very good business.for south america
I prefer ypf,pampa energy and vista with coming elections in Argentina but ecopetrol seems also a good choice and much lesser real political interference in colombia (a lot of talk with few real actions) then for european oil companies in europe
baseless
Today, 6:29 AM
Comments (294)
@pachamama whenever the div yield is high it implies some degree of risk. EC is no different and the diversification is long term not bad. PBR too will spend more on renewables so I don’t think it’s a choice between one or the other. Pure play other alternatives some with much worse risk reward
