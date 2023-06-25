aydinmutlu

Investment Rundown

The need for automation, or the demand by manufacturers for it is steadily climbing as a means to increase margins and streamline a business further. This is where ABB Ltd (OTCPK:ABBNY) enters the picture as they serve a variety of different end markets. With a diversified source of revenues, they have grown their top and bottom line at a strong rate so far.

Last quarter saw ABB expand margins further and the cash flows made a strong jump upwards as they netted $282 million of it in FCF, up from a negative $573 million. These sort of results has helped catapult the share price in the last 12 months as it's up by 51%. Even though ABB has a market cap of $76 billion I still see them continuing to grow, and in times when growth isn't as large, the solid cash flows will be used for buybacks to further fuel the value shareholders are getting. This all concludes with me rating ABB a buy at these price levels.

Company Segments

ABB Ltd, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, is a multinational manufacturer that emerged from the merger of Allmänna Svenska Elektriska Aktiebolaget of Sweden and Brown, Boveri & Cie of Switzerland in 1988. The merged entity was initially known as ASEA Brown Boveri and was later rebranded as ABB. The company operates in multiple countries and has a diverse portfolio of business segments.

While automation comprises only 53% of ABB's overall business, their Motion and Process Automation divisions complement their Robotics division. Although industrial robotic arms account for approximately 11% of their business, ABB also offers a range of other products for automated manufacturing purposes.

Market Trends (Investor Presentation)

As the company continues to grow into other markets the order backlog for the business has started to go up as a result. On a YoY basis, the order backlog increased by 21% and managed to reach $21 billion. Some of the notable parts of the business that experienced this growth were the services, where orders grew 12% and revenues 19%. Much demand was seen from both Saudi Arabia and India. I find India to be one of the more intriguing markets for ABB to enter and further establish itself. The country is massively growing its infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities and is set to remain on track to overtake China in several areas.

Earnings Highlights

One of the highlights from the last quarter was the increasing profitability that ABB managed to achieve in the first quarter of the year. The stronger pricing environment the company operated in played a major role in this development. With gross profits of 25%, they are set on remaining financially sound as cash flows also grew substantially.

With $282 million in cash flows, ABB is able to maintain a strong buyback program to help funnel profits to shareholders and boost the value of their positions.

Q1 Profitability (Earnings Presentation)

A driving force behind the share pricing the way it has over the last 12 months is the margins the company is able to continuously improve upon. The EBITA reached $677 million in the electrification segment as all divisions except the Smart Buildings saw an increase. This is also where I think much of the attention should be placed in the coming quarterly reports. Seeing a unified ABB growing with no part of the business slacking will help further justify the current multiple they receive. The cause for the lack of growth here was a diverse mix of weaknesses in residential construction. But I think the long-term still remains sound as housing needs to improve and more homes built.

Cash Generation (Earnings Presentation)

Looking at the cash flows for the business it was a nice touch to see it increase the way it did. Last year did leave the company with a necessity to pay off $170 million in income taxes which hurt the cash flows. It should be said that Q1 is the lowest FCF quarter for the business and I think we need to see a clear increase in the coming three quarters of the year. Cash flows aren't where they used to be in 2021, but I think that year will take some time to beat or even barely replicate. It was an unusual year with plenty of capital going around and the pricing environment on fire. As long as ABB is able to generate sound FCF and continue buying back shares I think investors will be pleased.

Financials

Looking at the balance sheet for ABB they remain in very good shape I think. The net debt/EBITDA sits at a ratio of just 0.9 which reflects the low likelihood of debt becoming a challenge for the business.

Balance Sheet (Q1 Report)

Looking on a YoY basis the total debt have gone from $9.2 billion to $8.6 billion, which further elevates the position the company finds itself in. They are not able to divert more capital to investors if they so wish. The net debt may have increased YoY but this was due to initial dividend payments but also partially offset by the positive cash flows that ABB had in Q1 2023.

Other highlights from the quarter were the completion of the share repurchase program the company had set in place last year in April. This amounted to around 67 million shares or 3.29% of its issued shares at the launch of the last program. But mentioned earlier that ABB also initiated a new program on April 3, 2023, with a budget of $1 billion. This further reflects the priority the management has towards their shareholders and supports the investment thesis around ABB.

Valuation

Looking at the valuation right now for ABBNY I think it looks very appealing, the company only trades at a FWD p/e of 20 which seems to be around where it has historically traded. I think, given the quality of the business model the current price looks very intriguing to begin a position at. The expansions of margins will further help bring the FWD p/e down.

Compared to a company like Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCPK:SBGSY), which works with energy management and industrial automation I think ABBNY comes out ahead. SBGSY has a higher multiple and lacks the same history of buying back shares as ABBNY. Instead, on a 5-year comparison, the shares for SBGSY have actually increased which doesn't bode well for a long-term investment in my opinion. As cash flows are increasing for ABBNY I think the TTM of p/fcf won't look as bad sitting at 34. It's quite high but as cash flows are expanding it will make the future valuation of ABBNY look very appealing.

Final Words

ABB Ltd has been able to diversify its business very efficiently over the many years they have operated. Right now they are most famous perhaps for the automation part of the business, but they generate significant amounts of revenues from other sources, like their electrification part of the company.

With a diversified set of revenue streams, they are optimistic about the remaining part of 2023 as demand is there and they grew the order backlog by 21% YoY. I think that you often have to pay a little premium in order to get a really sound company like ABB, and with the outlook they have and for the industry, I am happy to pay that premium. Despite the share price being up 51% in the last 12 months, I think in 10 years' time it will do little harm buying right now. If it wasn't clear enough already, ABB Ltd is rated a buy from me and I look forward to seeing their progress in 2023 and beyond.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.