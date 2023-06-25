Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ABB Ltd: Strong Margins Pave The Way For Buybacks

Jun. 25, 2023 6:13 AM ETABB Ltd (ABBNY)
Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
104 Followers

Summary

  • ABB Ltd has been able to diversify revenues efficiently and grow its topline at a good rate.
  • Several megatrends are pushing demand towards ABBNY and that makes it a good diversified exposure play.
  • Solid valuation and robust balance sheet paint a strong long-term outlook here and as a result ABBNY is rated a buy.

Electrical engineer while working laptopl

aydinmutlu

Investment Rundown

The need for automation, or the demand by manufacturers for it is steadily climbing as a means to increase margins and streamline a business further. This is where ABB Ltd (OTCPK:ABBNY) enters the picture as

Major market trends for ABBNY

Market Trends (Investor Presentation)

The q1 profitability from the report

Q1 Profitability (Earnings Presentation)

Cash generation from last report

Cash Generation (Earnings Presentation)

The balance sheet from the last report

Balance Sheet (Q1 Report)

This article was written by

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
104 Followers
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and banking sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.