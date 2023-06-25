Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PulteGroup: No Margin Of Safety Based On A Cyclical Perspective

Jun. 25, 2023 6:20 AM ETPulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)
Hong Chew Eu
Summary

  • Pulte is a cyclical company with no revenue growth over the latest Housing Starts cycle from 2005 to 2022, despite acquisitions.
  • Pulte is financially sound, but not considered a growth company; it is more appropriate to value it based on its Earnings Power Value (EPV).
  • The EPV of Pulte over the cycle shows no margin of safety, even if assuming a 1/3 increase in long-term annual average Housing Starts.
  • There is only a margin of safety if you assumed that it is not a cyclical company. But this is not supported by the evidence.

Pulte Homes To Buy Rival Homemaker Centex Corp.

Bill Pugliano

Investment Thesis

PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE:PHM) is a cyclical company. During the latest Housing Starts cycle from 2005 to 2022 (peak-to-peak), there was hardly any growth in Pulte's revenue. This was despite several acquisitions in 2016, 2019, and 2020.

Link between Finance Services Revenue and Homebuilding Revenue

Chart 1: Link between Finance Services Revenue and Homebuilding Revenue (Author)

US Total Home Sales

Chart 2: US Total Home Sales (Statista)

Performance Index

Chart 3: Performance Index (Author)

Revenue, Settlements, and Selling Price

Chart 4: Revenue, Settlements, and Selling Price (Author)

Summary of Pulte valuation

Table 1: Summary of Pulte valuation (Author)

Valuation with a different basis for estimating the gross profit margins

Table 2: Valuation with a different basis for estimating the gross profit margins (Author)

Estimating the WACC

Table 3: Estimating the WACC (Various)

Deriving the gross profits

Table 4: Deriving the gross profits (Author)

Assumptions for the homebuilding gross profits

Table 5: Assumptions for the homebuilding gross profits (Author)

Link between Finance Services Revenue and Homebuilding Revenue

Chart 1 (reproduced): Link between Finance Services Revenue and Homebuilding Revenue (Author)

Sample calculation for the intrinsic value

Table 6: Sample calculation for the intrinsic value (Author)

Hong Chew Eu
BSc (Eng), MBA. Self-taught value investor with 2 decades of investing experience. Blogger at i4value.asia. The blog is on value investing through case studies where I analyze and value listed companies in the ASEAN and US regions. I have an exceptional perspective having served as a Board member of a Malaysia listed company for several decades. I have value investing book "Do you really want to master value investing?" on Amazon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

