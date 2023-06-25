Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Week In Review: AstraZeneca Considers Spinning Off China Ops Into Separate Company

Jun. 25, 2023 5:45 AM ETAZN, CALT
Summary

  • AstraZeneca may separate its China operations into a standalone company and conduct an IPO in Hong Kong or Shanghai to protect its business from east-west political tensions.
  • Cutia Therapeutics, a Shanghai dermatology company, raised $65 million in a Hong Kong IPO, with plans to allocate 45% of the proceeds for trials of its lead adipose accumulation drug.
  • Chengdu WestGene Biopharma completed a $42 million A Round to advance its portfolio of innovative tumor treatment vaccines in China and global trials.

AstraZeneca (AZN) may separate its China operations into a standalone company that would conduct an IPO in Hong Kong or Shanghai, with the goal of protecting its China business from east-west political tensions (see

ChinaBio Today profile picture
ChinaBio Today
2.11K Followers
China has become the #2 pharmaceutical market years ahead of projections and continues to be the fastest growing market in the world. China is $50 billion dollars a year into life science and healthcare development through over 160 government funding programs. VC investment, M&A transactions and cross-border partnering deals in China were all up significantly in 2012. ChinaBio® Today focuses exclusively on the rapidly evolving life science industry in China, including biotech, pharma, medical device, diagnostics, services and tools. From our offices in Shanghai and San Diego, our industry analysts provide daily news, commentary and analysis on public and private China life science companies, as well as events and global issues affecting the China market. Visit: ChinaBio Today (http://www.chinabiotoday.com) ChinaBio LLC (http://www.chinabiollc.com)

