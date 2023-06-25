Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Should We Worry About ASML's Falling Orders?

Jun. 25, 2023 10:00 AM ETASML Holding N.V. (ASML), ASMLF
Summary

  • ASML Holding has experienced a 50% increase in share price since October, but there are concerns about declining new orders for its EUV Systems.
  • Despite these concerns, ASML's backlog sits at 39 billion Euros, and the company expects revenue growth of 25% in FY 23.
  • An inverse DCF model suggests that ASML can remain an attractive long-term investment, with potential for further growth in owner earnings and revenue.

ASML headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) has seen a strong rebound in its share price over the last months. It is up 50% since I rated it a strong buy amidst the semi slump last October, representing 5% of my

ASML Inverse DCF Model

ASML Inverse DCF Model (Authors Model)

'Heavy Moat Investments' is 24-year-old self-taught investor Niklas based in Southern Germany, who recently finished his bachelor of Science in Business Informatics and now works as a Software Developer, besides writing about his investments on Seeking Alpha and Twitter. Niklas formerly wrote under the 'Stock Metal Investment' username but changed it to reflect his investment style better.The main investment themes in Heavy Moat Investments are great capital allocators, Spawners and companies with deep, widening moats. The only investment horizon discussed on this channel is long-term investments, preferably with decades of growth runway. Follow Niklas on his journey to Financial Freedom.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASML, TXN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not financial advise.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

