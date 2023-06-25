Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Breaking The SPY And Bonds Dilemma: The Case For MMF

Patrik Mackovych profile picture
Patrik Mackovych
725 Followers

Summary

  • Amidst an exorbitant valuation, looming downside risks, and the compelling FOMC dot plot projection, the time has come to embrace the allure of short-term securities instead of SPY.
  • Put and call volumes indicate a short-term reversal, highlighting potential market correction. Lack of insider buying activity suggests insiders view current market pricing as unattractive.
  • Market participants anticipate rates below the Fed's projections, indicating potential rate cuts and financial stability threats.
  • Inflation expectations remain anchored above the Fed's target rate, suggesting higher yields on medium and long-term bonds. Model based on US10Y and core CPI YoY% suggests higher yields would be appropriate.

Golden King chess standing in front on board game. Concept leadership strategy business.

hirun

Thesis

The S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) experienced a spectacular rally due primarily to the AI starting mania and BIG 8 price and earnings growth. The earnings projections of the remaining 490 corporations did not improve. Despite the fact that

Chart
Data by YCharts

Implied FFR and priced rate cuts.

Implied FFR and priced rate cuts. (Author´s calculation.)

FOMC June projection

FOMC June projection (FRED)

Fed seen to be out-doving G10

Fed seen to be out-doving G10 (Twitter, TS Lombard, Bloomberg)

Short-term inflation expectations.

Short-term inflation expectations. (Author´s calculation. Tradingview)

Market are priced for Fed Inflation success

Market are priced for Fed Inflation success (Twitter. TS Lombard, Bloomberg.)

Medium-term inflation expectations.

Medium-term inflation expectations. (Author´s calculation. Tradingview.)

Chart
Data by YCharts

US Inflation Breakdown

US Inflation Breakdown (Gurufocus)

CPI breakdown in May

CPI breakdown in May (Gurufocus)

S&P 500 earnings yield vs. US10Y

S&P 500 earnings yield vs. US10Y (Gurufocus.)

Historical evidence of US10Y and Core Inflation (CPI, YoY %)

Historical evidence of US10Y and Core Inflation (CPI, YoY %) (Author´s calculation. Data by FRED.)

Insiders are not buying this rally.

Insiders are not buying this rally. (Author via gurufocus.)

Put-call ratio reversal

Put-call ratio reversal (Author´s calculation. Tradingview.)

Technology sector valuation

Technology sector valuation P/E (Gurufocus)

This article was written by

Patrik Mackovych profile picture
Patrik Mackovych
725 Followers
I graduated from the University of Economics in Bratislava and successfully passed the Finance, Banking, and Investments program with a Bachelor's degree. In the case of a Master's degree, I have been studying banking. I worked as a macroeconomic analyst in the biggest bank in Slovakia, small time horizon as investment analyst (in venture capital) and currently hold the position as credit risk analyst (large corporates) in a bank. I love to focus on macro, monetary policy as well as deep dive on companies, trying to handle the business model, fundamental and valuation point of view for the most objective outcome.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.