Two 10%+ Yielding Dividend Growers All Investors Should Own

JamesBrey

Investing in high yield blue chip dividend growth stocks is a great way to build wealth because:

These stocks tend to outperform the market over the long term:

Dividend Stocks Outperform (Ned Research)

They enable investors to sleep well at night due to their low risk profile.

They enable investors to ignore short term volatility in the stock market because they can live off of the passive income that they throw off instead of having to sell shares of stock at unattractive valuations.

Their high yields mean that investors can typically retire earlier than they would be able to otherwise if using the 4% Rule.

Their solid dividend growth helps to protect the purchasing power of the passive income stream against the harmful effects of inflation.

In this article, we will look at two particularly attractive low risk high yielding dividend growth stocks that investors may want to consider for their portfolio.

#1. Energy Transfer Stock (ET)

ET is arguably the best all-around ~10% yielding opportunity in the market today.

First and foremost, it generates stable cash flows from its well-diversified portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure assets. It has one of the largest footprints in the sector and each of its five business segments generates between 11% and 28% of its adjusted EBITDA. Thanks to the long-term fixed fee commodity price resistant nature of most of its contracts on its pipelines, ET is largely resistant to commodity price and macroeconomic volatility, creating a predictable cash flow stream for management to plan capital allocation around.

Second, its investment grade balance sheet has been aggressively deleveraged in recent years as ET has been retaining copious amounts of free cash flow that it has been using to reduce debt rapidly. As a result, it is on the cusp of a credit rating upgrade and is well positioned to pay down debt as it matures moving forward.

Third, its distribution is well covered by distributable cash flow with ET expected to cover its distribution by 1.96x this year. Moving forward, ET expects distribution growth to come in at a 3-5% CAGR.

With one of the lowest EV/EBITDA and P/DCF multiples in the industry, a near 10% forward distribution yield that is very safe, and low to mid single digit annualized growth expected, ET's risk-reward profile is exceptionally attractive. As a result, we expect ET to sustain its recent run of generating market-crushing returns since we purchased it in late 2020:

Data by YCharts

#2. Ares Capital Stock (ARCC)

ARCC is another company that offers a well-covered 10%+ dividend yield while also supporting dividend growth. In fact, ARCC has not cut its base quarterly dividend since the Great Financial Crisis and has grown it from $0.35 at the beginning of 2011 to $0.48 today.

Given that ARCC is a Business Development Company (BIZD) and there obligated to pay out 90%+ of its taxable income as dividends, this is an impressive dividend growth track record, especially compared to many of its peers which have had to cut their dividends during that period. Over the past two years alone, ARCC's base quarterly dividend has grown by a whopping 20%. On top of the base dividend growth, ARCC has also paid out quite a few special dividends. If investors reinvest the special dividends, it further accentuates the overall dividend growth rate.

Despite this aggressive payout track record and ARCC's ~10.7% current dividend yield, the company is currently covering its dividend quite comfortably with a 1.24x net investment income to dividend ratio. It also has several quarters' worth of spillback income, giving it an additional cushion for its dividend.

On top of the impressive dividend track record, current yield, and coverage, ARCC's fundamentals are also impressive:

It has an investment grade balance sheet with plenty of liquidity.

Its underwriting performance is strong, with non-accruals at a low 1.3% of fair value.

Its NAV per share continues to improve and the company has been very good about issuing shares at a premium to NAV in order to grow NAV per share over the long-term. This is quite impressive given that ARCC is forced to pay out nearly all of its earnings as dividends:

Data by YCharts

Given all of these strengths, it is unsurprising that ARCC has delivered market-crushing returns over the long term:

Data by YCharts

Today, between its very attractive yield, strong fundamental performance, recent dividend growth momentum, and its discount to NAV, ARCC looks like a worthy addition to both a total return focused and a passive income focused portfolio.

Investor Takeaway

With ET and ARCC, investors can generate a sustainable double-digit passive income stream that is well diversified across the economic spectrum and backed by investment grade balance sheets with defensive and stable cash flow characteristics.

Moreover, both ET and ARCC are positioned to benefit if inflation remains higher for longer and both are also quite resistant to interest rates remaining higher for longer as well.

As a result, we think investors would benefit greatly from holding both of these stocks in their portfolio along with other undervalued, high yield, and relatively low risk stocks for a well-rounded portfolio.