Two 10%+ Yielding Dividend Growers All Investors Should Own

Jun. 26, 2023 8:00 AM ETARCC, ET, ET.PC, ET.PD, ET.PE7 Comments
Samuel Smith
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Investing in 10%+ yielding blue chip dividend growth stocks can provide a sustainable and attractive passive income stream and lead to long-term outperformance.
  • While such stocks can be difficult to find, we are finding several in the current environment.
  • We discuss two 10%+ yielding stocks that have investment grade balance sheets, strong fundamentals, and are poised to deliver long-term outperformance along with continued dividend growth.
High Yield, Low Risk Road Sign

Investing in high yield blue chip dividend growth stocks is a great way to build wealth because:

  • These stocks tend to outperform the market over the long term:

Dividend Growth Investing

  • They enable investors to

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Samuel is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional by training and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering and Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and a Masters in Engineering from Texas A&M with a focus on Computational Engineering and Mathematics. He is a former Army officer, land development project engineer, and lead investment analyst at Sure Dividend.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCC, ET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

Article Update Today, 8:10 AM
Thank you for reading! What 10%+ yielders would you add to this list?

If you found this content valuable, please consider leaving your feedback below and clicking the "like" and "follow" buttons above to help me produce more content. I would greatly appreciate it!
Nice article! Long ARCC since 2018 at $16 with reinvested dividends for an overall 88% return and a increase in shares equal to 59%. Have added on dips below $18 and continue to hold
I own EPD instead of ET, and own more FSK than ARCC. I bought ARCC last week after its recent decline when it declined as it went ex-dividend and fell more on the heels of expressed concerns regarding a macroeconomic backdrop that includes increased loan defaults and bankruptcies in 2023 that could negatively impact the riskier loans made by ARCC. I will be monitoring both FSK and ARCC for disclosures regarding defaults, reserves, and impact on NAV and regular and special dividends.
@ndardick thanks for sharing. I am curious why you like FSK more than ARCC, but EPD more than ET. EPD is the most conservatively run MLP, while ET is more of a deeper value play. However, FSK is also more of a deeper value player whereas ARCC is recognized as more of the sector blue chip along with a few others. Note that I like all four of those picks, I am just curious about your reasoning.
Excellent summary and long both. We will see much appreciation down the road with ET once NG rebounds over 4. Both are great dividend players. wish you well.
