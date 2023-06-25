Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NIO: Abu Dhabi Deal Could Be A Game-Changer

Jun. 25, 2023 7:33 AM ETNIO Inc. (NIO)2 Comments
The Asian Investor
Summary

  • NIO secured a $738.5M investment from Abu Dhabi in June, potentially leading to an Abu Dhabi-based production hub for NIO's electric vehicles down the road.
  • The investment deal comes at a time of expanding losses for NIO and increasing competition in the EV market.
  • The UAE market is increasingly attractive for EV companies due to growing electric vehicle adoption.
  • Partnership with Abu Dhabi could create a pathway for NIO to open up a new market in the Middle East and encourage domestic EV production.

Illuminated nighttime skyline of Abu Dhabi

Juergen Sack/E+ via Getty Images

NIO (NYSE:NIO) found a new anchor investor last week when it secured a $738.5M investment from the Abu Dhabi government. The investment deal follows NIO's first-quarter earnings release that showed declining vehicle margins and a

Source: Arthur D. Little

Source: Arthur D. Little

The Asian Investor
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NIO, LI. XPEV, TSLA, LCID either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

J
Jack'sson
Today, 8:09 AM
UAE firms have told me that Saudi will not accept imports from the UAE and selling to Iran is difficult. Without either, the UAE market is fairly small and competitive. Also, there are few charging stations (one at my university and it doesn't work). Would the target be India?
The Asian Investor
Today, 8:15 AM
@Jack'sson You make a good point, the UAE is small relative to Saudi, but both countries have billions to spend on EV investments. For NIO, this is only a win.
