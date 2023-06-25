Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Anheuser-Busch InBev Pays The Price For Going Woke

Jun. 25, 2023 12:00 PM ETAnheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD), BUDFF12 Comments
Bohdan Kucheriavyi profile picture
Bohdan Kucheriavyi
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Anheuser-Busch InBev has become another casualty of American culture wars.
  • The sales of the company’s Bud Light beer in the U.S. continue to decline and create a negative sentiment for Anheuser-Busch shares.
  • While the street believes that the worst is behind, there are reasons to remain cautious before deciding whether to invest in Anheuser-Busch shares, as the boycott is far from over.
30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards New York – Inside

Bryan Bedder

By trying to cater to people from both sides of the political spectrum, Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) has eliminated a significant portion of its core customers in the U.S. and became another casualty of American culture wars. By

Anheuser-Busch's Revenue Breakdown By Region

Anheuser-Busch's Revenue Breakdown By Region (Anheuser-Busch)

Anheuser-Busch's DCF Model

Anheuser-Busch's DCF Model (Historical Data: Seeking Alpha, Assumptions: Author)

Anheuser-Busch's DCF Model

Anheuser-Busch's DCF Model (Historical Data: Seeking Alpha, Assumptions: Author)

Anheuser-Busch's Consensus Price Target

Anheuser-Busch's Consensus Price Target (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Bohdan Kucheriavyi profile picture
Bohdan Kucheriavyi
6.01K Followers
Event-driven portfolio strategies for the changing geopolitical landscape
My passion for investing started when I was studying at a Ukrainian high school. It was at that time when I took a small loan from my parents and opened a brokerage account to learn in practice what's it like to own and trade stocks of real businesses. After high school, I enrolled at the university to study international relations and at the same time landed a job as a proprietary trader in a local prop firm.


It was there that I started to combine my academic knowledge with a passion for investing to build an all-weather portfolio that could overcome periods of constant economic and political uncertainty. Given the systemic shocks that have been happening to Ukraine in the last decade, I saw firsthand what's it like to live in an environment where there's too much unpredictability and no guarantee that your endeavors won't fail. Despite this, I managed to show strong returns and since 2015 have been sharing some of my ideas here on Seeking Alpha.

Comments (12)

S
Skipper 6 '71
Today, 1:14 PM
Premium
Comments (2.61K)
Bohdan - I appreciate the update.

However, even before the current controversy, BUD performance was not very good, to say the least. The 5-year chart is revealing - a decline in share price from $107.75 (July 2018) to $57.12 on Friday. That's despite the acquisitions and the addition of tightly targeted brands. Dividend yield of 1.44% and no growth prospects. It's a dog any way you look at it.

As for their catastrophic marketing blunder - they essentially killed the Bud Light brand in North America. No amount of advertising or sales promotion will bring it back, and those increased efforts will have a further negative impact on the bottom line. It is utterly stupid to be throwing good money after bad, regardless of what "the street" is selling at the moment.
No Guilt profile picture
No Guilt
Today, 12:38 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (10.73K)
“sending her custom cans of Bud Light beer in April. “

Putting the face on the cans too. How many construction workers do think think want to drink that? There are plenty of other cheap beers. Something the Ivy League didn’t teach alissa heinerscheid.

The most recent commercial they called their customers idiots, non diverse idiots. Because they don’t accept the agenda.
T
Tag Team
Today, 12:25 PM
Comments (187)
And even this author is part of the problem…”sending “her” custom cans”. The correct pronoun is “him”. Use it or lose it….That is the battle!
j
joe poncakia
Today, 12:19 PM
Comments (108)
I think your conclusion to wait until the Q2 CC is the correct strategy. I don't see why RBC or Deutche felt it necessary to upgrade now other than trying to start a short squeeze. BUD will see 50 before 60 IMO
g
gogogoapple
Today, 12:10 PM
Comments (364)
They still haven’t given me a reason to come back. Waiting on an update. Is the marketing vp back? Appears so with their strange commercial. I don’t have any issue with gay sponsorships. Now the trans stuff doesn’t sit well with me and how it is being pushed on kids Mulvaney is a man pretending to be a 13 year old girl acting out stereotypes of young girls and women. It is creepy and I want no part of sponsoring that. My biggest issue is with the marketing.vp comments and the lack of response from AB. They just continues to brush the whole thing off as no big deal. Apologize for the vp comments about the brand and their customer base. Give an update on her employment status and I would consider drinking some again.
No Guilt profile picture
No Guilt
Today, 12:40 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (10.73K)
@gogogoapple

Sounds like you want to come back.

I feel like most people left and aren’t even interested in coming back.

I went to multiple bars/restaurants last night and didn’t see a single blue bud light can.
jhod58 profile picture
jhod58
Today, 12:04 PM
Comments (1.27K)
I hope it's the end of Inbev but it won't be. Companies like this need to die on the vine of wokeness.
g
gogogoapple
Today, 12:11 PM
Comments (364)
@jhod58 their earnings call and forecasts are going to be interesting. They will have to admit the pain they are experiencing rather than brushing it off and not adjusting guidance
jhod58 profile picture
jhod58
Today, 12:13 PM
Comments (1.27K)
@gogogoapple it's a symptom of a bigger problem. They're just promoting what BlackRock amd Vanguard want them to promote. They have trillions of dollars and consumers have 24 hours of attention span. Unfortunately.
b
bobolink
Today, 12:30 PM
Comments (359)
@jhod58 True. Their fiduciary duty is no longer primarily to stockholders. Their main concern is no longer customers. They are beholden to the big money that insists they comply with the globalist social engineering scoring system. That system is antithetical to the mainstream US culture, imo.
