Albemarle: Risk/Reward Is Outstanding, Strong Buy

Jun. 25, 2023 8:17 AM ETAlbemarle Corporation (ALB)1 Comment
Josh Arnold
Summary

  • Albemarle has pulled back into a confluence of support.
  • The valuation is quite reasonable, and demand continues to soar.
  • Albemarle has a tremendous risk/reward profile today.
Chile Mines Lithium From Salt Flats Of Atacama Desert

John Moore

The rush for the world’s automakers to convert from internal combustion to electric power has had untold impacts on various parts of the world’s economy. Perhaps among the primary beneficiaries of this mega-trend is lithium giant Albemarle

Chart

StockCharts

sales and margins

Company presentation

demand forecast

Company presentation

margins

TIKR

balance sheet

Company presentation

forward P/E ratio

TIKR

This article was written by

Josh Arnold
Leader of Timely Trader
I've been covering financial markets for ten years, using a combination of technical and fundamental analysis to identify potential winners (and losers) early, particularly when it comes to growth stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ALB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

ndardick
Today, 9:06 AM
I enjoyed reading your article, which was published this morning about 7 hours after JR Research published a positive but slightly less ebullient article touting ALB. Here is the salient portion of what I posted on that article:

"ALB... requires further research on my part before I buy a mining stock of any kind because miners always sport attractive financial metrics that reflect the environmental and execution risks that haunt all mining companies. That being said, I sold September $16 puts on CLF on Friday because the price of the underlying stock was simply too cheap to ignore. If ALB pulls back to the $180s again, I should pull the trigger and buy ALB or sell out of the money puts. Accordingly, I put ALB on my Watch List for future action."

I do understand the increasing worldwide demand for lithium now, but wonder whether some new battery technologies might be developed that do not require lithium.
