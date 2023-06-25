Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Darden Restaurants: Post-Earnings Correction Presents A Buying Opportunity

Jun. 25, 2023 8:34 AM ETDarden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)
GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.46K Followers

Summary

  • Darden Restaurants is expected to sustain strong growth through market share gains, price increases, and traffic stabilization.
  • The company also has good margin improvement prospects.
  • Darden's stock is trading below historical averages and offers an attractive dividend yield, making it an appealing investment option.

Olive Garden Parent Darden Restaurants Reports Lower Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Investment Thesis

Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) is expected to sustain its strong growth trajectory helped by market share gains, price increases, and eventual stabilization in traffic. The company's pricing policy, which keeps prices lower than its competitors, coupled with Darden's ability

DRI’s Historical sales

DRI’s Historical sales (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

DRI Fine Dining Traffic

DRI Fine Dining Traffic (Q4 FY23 Earnings' Presentation )

DRI’s Historical Company-Owned Restaurants

DRI’s Historical Company-Owned Restaurants ( Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

DRI’s Historical Margins

DRI’s Historical Margins (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

This article was written by

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.46K Followers
We primarily focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is written by Saloni V.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.