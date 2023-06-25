Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
500 Top Dividend Dogs

Jun. 25, 2023 9:17 AM ETADM, COP, CVS, DOW, ET, F, IBM, MET, PFE, PM, SO, VZ, WRK, XOM
Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The June/July 2023 edition of Fortune Magazine revealed 500 biggest U.S. companies by revenue. To sniff out the best dividend buys, I focused on 68 industry leaders using YCharts 6/22/23 data.
  • Those 68 industry leaders were segmented into 21 business sectors ranging (alphabetically) from apparel to transportation.
  • 58 dividend yielding stocks highlighted those 68 industry leaders and ranged 0.17% to 9.71% in annual yield and ranged -48.62% to 44.50% in broker-estimated one-year price-target-upsides by YCharts 6/22/23 reckoning.
  • Top-ten 2023 F500-IL boasted net gains from 22.71% to 46.99% per YCharts data.
  • $5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top-yield F500-IL showed 18.18% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little (lower-priced) stocks grabbed the lead of this F500-IL pack by over one and three-quarter lengths into June.
Win 500 points on a wheel of fortune

McKevin/E+ via Getty Images

Foreword

This article is based on Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of 500 Largest U.S. Corporations (subscription required) (F500-IL)

“Size matters: the 50 largest companies on this year’s list accounted for 49% of total Fortune 500 revenue and

F500-IL23 (1A) GAINERS JUN 23-24

Source: YCharts.com

F500-IL23 (2) JUN 23-24Open source dog art DDC10 from dividenddogcatcher.com

Source: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com

F500-IL23 (3A) 1-58BYTARGETS JUN 22-23

Source: YCharts.com

F500-IL23 (3B) 1-58BYYIELD JUN 23-24

Source: YCharts.com

F500-IL23 (4) UP/DNSIDES JUN 23-24

Source: YCharts.com

F500-IL23 (5)10LIST JUN 23-24

Source: YCharts.com

F500-IL23 (6) 10GAINS JUN 23-24

Source: YCharts.com

F500-IL23 (7)10BYPRICE JUL22-23

Source: YCharts.com

F500-IL23 68 (8)BYTicker JUN23-24

Sources: Kiplinger.com, YCharts.com

F500-IL23 (9)6 IDEAL F500 JUN22-23

Source: YCharts.com

F500-IL23 (10) RECENT vs FAIR PR JUN23-24

Source: YCharts.com

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
29.33K Followers
Simple, straightforward 7-step analysis that finds lucrative income stocks.
Fredrik Arnold is my pen name. In 2012 I retired from doing quality service analysis in Boston and moved to North Carolina in 2013, thence to Central Oregon in 2018. My fascination with capital preservation, long-term investments, and trading systems keeps me blogging for Seeking Alpha. My articles focus on dividend yields, analyst median 1 yr targets, free cash flow yields, and one-year total returns as stock trading indicators. These are essential tools for catching the most valuable dividend dogs. My dividend dogcatcher premium site in the Seeking Alpha Marketplace shows annual real-time trading results since 2015.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same. Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog image:Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

