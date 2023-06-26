Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BP Looks Undervalued Compared To The Other Supermajors With A 4.57% Yield

Jun. 26, 2023 9:00 AM ETBP p.l.c. (BP)2 Comments
Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
26.2K Followers

Summary

  • BP shares are undervalued compared to its peers, with a 2023 forward P/E of 5.96 and trading at 3.67x its TTM FCF.
  • BP is committed to returning capital to shareholders through buybacks and dividend increases, as long as oil stays above $60 per barrel.
  • Projections from the IEA, EIA, and BP suggest oil demand and prices will remain stable or increase through 2030, supporting BP's profitability.

Oil rig offshore drilling platform and support vessel

Sergei Dubrovskii

Oil and gas isn't an exciting industry, but these fuels are necessary to our way of life. This isn't an exciting industry as the biggest news typically revolves around oil prices. Oil and gas aren't going to create the level of

BP

Seeking Alpha

Supermajors

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Oil

IEA

Oil

EIA

Oil

BP

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
26.2K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BP, XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

m
motto5448
Today, 10:18 AM
Comments (2.14K)
agree.
G
Gr8Expectations
Today, 9:40 AM
Comments (272)
@Steven Fiorillo Might you have any insights you can share as to why BP's gross profit margin is lower than the other supermajors?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.