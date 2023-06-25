Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Amprius Technologies: A Speculative Play On Futuristic Batteries

Summary

  • Amprius is building high-density lithium-ion batteries that can reach up to 450 watt-hours per kilogram and 1,150 watt-hours per liter.
  • The company is still pre-revenue but is targeting 2025 for the start of production from its gigawatt-scale factory in Colorado.
  • Cash and equivalents of $64.2 million as of the end of its fiscal 2023 first quarter was set against free cash outflow of $7.7 million during the quarter.

Fremont, California-based Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) started trading in the summer of 2022 through a merger with a blank check company from the same SPAC sponsor that brought solid-state lithium-ion battery maker QuantumScape (QS) public two

Amprius Technologies Battery Specification

Amprius Technologies June 2023 Investor Presentation

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.88K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

Owen213 profile picture
Owen213
Today, 10:16 AM
Premium
Comments (715)
Warrants are around 50 cents, not bad for a 41/2 yr option on a speculative biz.
B
Batsi
Today, 10:27 AM
Premium
Comments (34)
@Owen213 what does this mean in plain English, sir?
Owen213 profile picture
Owen213
Today, 10:44 AM
Premium
Comments (715)
@Batsi Amprius came on to the market through a spac. The spac offered warrants which still trade at around .50 cents $ampxw. The warrant gives you the option to buy common shares on a one to one basis if the common price reaches $11.50 before Sept '27. So if you think Amprius will be a big hit within the next 4 1/2 years you can speculate with the warrants.
B
Batsi
Today, 10:45 AM
Premium
Comments (34)
@Owen213 thank you!
