Safe Bulkers: A Decent Value In The Dry Bulk Space - Buy

Jun. 25, 2023 9:33 AM ETSafe Bulkers, Inc. (SB), SB.PC, SB.PD3 Comments
Henrik Alex
Summary

  • Initiating coverage of Safe Bulkers, a leading dry bulk shipper focused on the larger vessel classes.
  • The company is effectively controlled by CEO and Chairman Polys Haji-Ioannou, a Cypriot billionaire and shipping magnate.
  • Last month, Safe Bulkers reported seasonally weaker first quarter results but still managed to generate a decent amount of cash from operations.
  • Despite paying a fixed quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share and ongoing common share repurchases, the company continues to trade at a steep discount to estimated net asset value ("NAV").
  • Given ample liquidity, relatively low leverage, a well-covered quarterly cash dividend and ongoing share buybacks in combination with a 50% discount to estimated net asset value, investors should consider initiating or adding to existing positions in Safe Bulkers.

Aerial drone view of the cargo ship bulk carrier

sandsun

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) or "Safe Bulkers" is a leading dry bulk shipper focused on the larger, gearless vessel classes. While the company is incorporated under the laws of the Marshall Islands, its principal executive office is located in Monaco.

Fleet Overview

Regulatory Filings / MarineTraffic.com

Q1 Results

Company Presentation

NAV

Regulatory Filings, MarineTraffic.com

This article was written by

Henrik Alex
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in SB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

a
alwyns
Today, 10:27 AM
Premium
Comments (39)
@Henrik Alex thank you for your article. I was hoping you would give SB attention at some point.
I agree with your conclusions.
I have held a long term investment in SB for many years. I also lightlytrade it around my growing core position.

The impression I have gained over the years of the founder and controlling shareholder is that he and his team are honest and tries to make money for the shareholders and not from the minority shareholders.
I don’t know whether the stock will ever be discovered by the market. If not I will continue to add on the dips and sell the rips, while keeping eye on the Baltic Dry Index (.BDIY) and the Breakwave Dry Bulk etf (BDRY). Over time I try to buy more than I sell. As far as I can remember it has always traded at a discount to NAV. I appreciate the dividend yield while there is always the chance that the discount may narrow.
I think SB is managed relatively conservatively yet remains opportunistic. It is a fine balance that is hard to come by in the shipping business. Thanks again.
m
meherjisiganporia
Today, 10:18 AM
Comments (34)
Thank you, Henrik. Sounds like a good deal. How does SB stand up in comparison with SBLK. Your insight would be greatly appreciated.
Steve Fischer profile picture
Steve Fischer
Today, 9:53 AM
Premium
Comments (2.4K)
i follow this and yes the estimated value is about $6.50 a share.. One day it will be "discovered"
