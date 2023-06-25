Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Paramount: Theoretical Memo From Shari To Tim Cook: Let's Make A Deal

Jun. 25, 2023
Howard Jay Klein profile picture
Howard Jay Klein
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Paramount Global has two realistic options to relieve and structure for a sunnier future: Sell off units but better yet, sell the company.
  • Apple is among the most logical possible buyers to vault its growth in the streaming space at a far more reasonable cost than other strategies.
  • Paramount holders might consider building positions in Para because transaction buzz on its units is heating up. A deal for the entire company could appear--Apple, a no-brainer.
Media concept multiple television screens

Vertigo3d

The faint crunch of wagon wheels encircling Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) is getting louder by the week. The sense of the market is that the buzz on possible transactions focuses on two prospects: One, PARA opening its “store” and putting its goods on sale; BET TV, Simon & Schuster, and

This article was written by

Howard Jay Klein profile picture
Howard Jay Klein
5.6K Followers
Leader of The House Edge
The single go-to source for gaming and sports betting stocks on SA
I am Howard Klein, Publisher and Publisher of THE HOUSE EDGE casino investment site on SA. Tip Ranks ranks me as 68 out of all 10,000 global gaming/leisure analysts, and my success rate is 77% with a 20% average return.


For 30 years I held senior vp and exec VP positions in major casino hotel operations among them Caesars, Ballys, Trump Taj Mahal and have done extensive consulting assignments for many others in the US, including the native American property Mohegan Sun, in Connecticut. I have also done special projects for Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. I was the founder and publisher of Gaming Business Magazine, first ever publication covering the gaming industry and have written extensively about the industry.

My two books are presently sold as Kindle ebooks on the Amazon site: MASTERING THE ART OF CASINO MANAGEMENT and THE GREAT AMERICAN CASINO BAZAAR. I have appeared on industry seminar panels and on national radio and television discussing various aspects of industry growth. I am a graduate of NYU's Stern School of Business and did work toward a Master's degree in economics at the Columbia School of General Studies.

MY INVESTMENT STRATEGY: Due to the necessities of my casino consulting business which encompasses many top gaming companies, I have placed my own gaming portfolio into a blind trust over ten years ago. At that time I instructed my money manager(who is a former industry colleague herself as well as a corporate lawyer and money manager) to follow my gaming investment strategy along these lines. 

1. I am a value investor first. Knowing the industry in depth I am able to plumb opportunities and problems others cannot see. Mostly I like to identify price ranges over given periods where I believe the market is asleep and I can buy in at the lowest possible risk. 2. I am a strong believer in management quality. Knowing so many top people in the industry allows me to evaluate which ones I believe have the "right stuff" to move a stock and which are populated by corporate drones. 3. I have instructed my manager never to trade on sugar high spikes in earnings or news per se but use the "string theory" I have developed which in brief, follows a skein of news and earnings releases over set periods of time for each stock and then move in or out. 4. I have instructed her to keep the portfolio diverse with holdings in four basic areas: Casino stocks in Las Vegas, Macau and the regionals, gaming tech stocks with real moats not just cute apps. 
I am pleased to announce that as of September 1, 2022 I am expanding my coverage to include entertainment stocks, a sector undergoing a massive revolution on many fronts. This has sprung loose many investment ideas in the space I expect to share with members. The coverage is added at no extra cost. 
I have been involved in the entertainment sector as well for decades involved in overseeing show and events in my properties as well as independent productions. I currently sit on the board of privately held Atlas Media Corporation, one of America;s premium non-fiction producers of tv and film programming.

Overall I have done immensely well and share my views with SA readers and more specifically with strong recommendations and gaming stock strategy analysis based on my network of industry contacts for subscribers to my SA Premium Site: THE HOUSE EDGE.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

LONGBULL+ profile picture
LONGBULL+
Today, 11:04 AM
Comments (6.02K)
In my guess PARA has to spin Paramount Studios into a seperate company first but this has challenges of its own too:
-find investors to create a valuation floor
-it has to be a tax free deal for current investors
-split Debt and libraries (CBS library has to be excluded)
-the entity and the remaining company has to comply with the most used Ratios for analysts.
-IRC rules acquires a 2 years freeze period in case of a sale (to avoid a severe penalty)
Suppose all of these facts are solved than they have to file a SEC and wait 6 months to do the Spin (wait for authorities approval)
So at this moment they are not even thinking about a Spin and a lot of work is needed to realize that Spin.

After the Spin the remaining PARA Company could be fully merged with WBD in one deal tax free f.e. via a Reverse Morris Trust all stock deal.

The Spinned out Paramount Studios could be sold to Apple, Netflix or private equity.

Not to WBD,Disney,Comcast,Sony
Any merger between those companies — in which five studios become four — especially one involving Disney, which accounted for 25.5 percent of the box office last year, will likely draw regulatory scrutiny
winthorp profile picture
winthorp
Today, 10:53 AM
Comments (520)
On paper para and aapl can make sense.
Apple gets tons of valuable content and the para + subscribers making it a player in streaming.
I think Shari Redstones is not the sharpest tool in the shed and secondly Cook has missed huge takeovers of Netflix and Tesla under his reign. He plays it safe by buying and buying aapl stock with his cash hoard, he doesn’t want to go down in aapl history as the ceo who f’d it up. Cook doesn’t have the stones to buy para.
Companies like para and Warner Discover have huge debt burdens to deal with in the midst of a fierce and competitive streaming market. Also Hulu is in play due to Disney having to make a decision to buy all of it or not.
I like para’s assets but it’s mngt was not shareholder friendly under Sumner and now Ms Shari.
Lewis Winthorp III
smadadet profile picture
smadadet
Today, 10:51 AM
Premium
Comments (1.13K)
It would be better for both companies to take the opposite approach; having Apple sell Apple TV to Paramount. The entertainment business isn't Apple's forte.
J
JackCr
Today, 10:57 AM
Comments (7.32K)
@smadadet

Unlike Microsoft, I do not think Apple entered the market to leave it - and if they want to be a player then Paramount may be their best otion to ramp up quickly - although other players may do their best to block them......

One question I have is, if PARA is potentially really in play as this author and others are claiming, why is it still sitting near its lows?
J
JackCr
Today, 10:49 AM
Comments (7.32K)
@Howard Jay Klein

Thanks for the analysis, but your theoretical sale valuation seems low to these uneducated eyes.

As an accidental subscriber to Netflix, Amazon Prime, MAX, and Apple, the Apple offerings are by far the most limited and most mediocre - if Apple truly wants to be a player here then the acquisition could make sense -

Any thoughts on a possible bidding war if the other players want to lock out Apple from competing?

Also, if a potential buyer is willing to divest many of the assets could that perhaps appease the FCC?
Parsplanet profile picture
Parsplanet
Today, 10:47 AM
Comments (31)
Apple has not even made a single accusation in last ten years. The last one was Beats.
I could not agree more that Apple is running out of innovation these days.it has a lot of cash but no real innovation . It took them yeas to come up with VR set.
And I am sure that the much talked about Apple car has become an inside joke by now.
OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Today, 10:51 AM
Premium
Comments (10.84K)
@Parsplanet actually, I think Tim Cook recently accused Mark Zuckerberg of stealing his idea for VR headsets. .
LONGBULL+ profile picture
LONGBULL+
Today, 10:33 AM
Comments (6.02K)
Really short sighted article, wish-full thinking speculation.

Shari would sell this company for a rock bottom price hoping she would get some loss back in Apple Shares who are already priced all time high?

Netflix, Amazon and Apple aren’t likely to be interested in broadcast networks and cable channels. But even if Redstone relented and shed the company’s legacy connections, any acquisition overtures from a Big Tech player would face significant scrutiny from the Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission.

The Justice Department spent 15 months attempting to block AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner on antitrust grounds, and current FTC chair Lina Khan is a known critic of Big Tech. Any interest from the FAANG (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google) companies would set off alarm bells as the regulatory bodies look to preserve market competition and beat back any rising monopolies.

“My argument is part of a larger recent debate about whether the current paradigm in antitrust has failed,” Khan wrote in her now-famous 2017 Yale Law Journal article. “Though relegated to technocrats for decades, antitrust and competition policy have once again become topics of public concern.”

Even if such a deal could sneak by regulatory oversight, Apple has never shown a big appetite for big external acquisitions (its largest was Beats by Dre for $3 billion back in 2014), particularly one that could cost as much as $30 billion.

(Perhaps buying Lionsgate, Studio and library estimated 5 billion worth is more in line with the Beats Deal and is likely to cause less scrutiny problems)

(The FTC rejects the Microsoft-Activision deal 69 billion deal)
