BP: Announcing Buybacks And Moving Into CCS Projects

Jun. 25, 2023 10:25 AM ETBP p.l.c. (BP)1 Comment
Wealth Analytics
Summary

  • BP's solid fundamentals, strong dividend yields, and share buyback programs make it an attractive investment in the oil industry.
  • The company is focusing on low-carbon energy solutions and carbon capture projects, which have a growing market demand.
  • Despite risks related to volatile oil prices, BP's valuation and commitment to shareholder returns make it a buy recommendation.

Offshore Oil Drilling Rig at Dusk near Huntington Beach

Jeremy Poland/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Rundown

Where much of the appeal of investing in the oil industry has come from is that companies quite often deliver strong dividend yields and buyback programs. That seems to remain true with BP p.l.c. (

Some highlights from the last report

Q1 Highlights (Investor Presentation)

The history of debt for the company

Debt History (Macrotrends)

The 2023 guidance the company has

2023 Guidance (Q1 Earnings Presentation)

The oil production the company had in the first quarter

Oil Production (Q1 Report)

This article was written by

Wealth Analytics
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and banking sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

A
Always Bullish
Today, 10:50 AM
Premium
Comments (2.27K)
Remember it’s BP and Shel that cut the dividend when oil was $30 a barrel not XOM CVX and TTE
