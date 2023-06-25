Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 25

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years First Farmers Financial Corporation (OTCQX:FFMR) 6/19 7/14 0.46 0.47 2.17% 3.06% 33 Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) 6/30 7/14 0.15 0.16 6.67% 5.33% 9 Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) 6/30 7/31 0.095 0.1 5.26% 3.42% 10 The Kroger Co. (KR) 8/14 9/1 0.26 0.29 11.54% 2.51% 18 Matson, Inc. (MATX) 8/2 9/7 0.31 0.32 3.23% 1.73% 12 PSB Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:PSBQ) 7/6 7/28 0.25 0.3 20.00% 2.93% 30 Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB) 6/29 7/17 0.33 0.34 3.03% 3.24% 34 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jun 26 (Ex-Div 6/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 7/28 0.87 CAD 41.87 6.32% 8 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Jun 27 (Ex-Div 6/28)

None

Wednesday Jun 28 (Ex-Div 6/29)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 7/14 0.243 65.03 4.48% 11 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) 7/14 1.24 109.08 4.55% 13 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) 7/18 0.44 53.66 3.28% 21 BancFirst Corporation (BANF) 7/17 0.4 88.51 1.81% 29 Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) 7/14 0.3 25.53 4.70% 43 Camden Property Trust (CPT) 7/17 1 105.86 3.78% 13 CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) 7/14 0.28 19.38 5.78% 10 Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) 7/31 0.2 321.68 0.25% 12 Danaher Corporation (DHR) 7/28 0.27 238.18 0.45% 10 Amdocs Limited (DOX) 7/28 0.435 95.85 1.82% 12 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) 7/14 1.25 165.02 3.03% 11 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) 7/14 0.4475 65.27 2.74% 19 The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) 7/31 0.0575 90.91 0.25% 16 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) 7/14 2.31 220.02 4.20% 29 First Bancorp (FBNC) 7/25 0.22 30.19 2.91% 5 Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) 7/14 0.34 24.96 5.45% 8 Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 7/17 0.33 25.54 5.17% 12 FMC Corporation (FMC) 7/20 0.58 105.73 2.19% 5 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) 7/17 0.32 50.09 2.56% 11 FirstService Corporation (FSV) 7/7 0.225 145.48 0.62% 9 Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) 7/12 0.23 27.02 3.40% 7 Humana Inc. (HUM) 7/28 0.885 445.95 0.79% 13 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) 7/14 1.8 70.59 10.20% 6 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) 7/13 1.31 242.25 2.16% 48 Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) 7/12 0.54 28.01 7.71% 7 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) 7/14 0.64 189.59 1.35% 28 Lennox International Inc. (LII) 7/14 1.1 311.71 1.41% 14 Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) 7/14 0.385 73.1 2.11% 11 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) 7/14 1 506 0.79% 6 National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) 7/14 0.495 49.61 3.99% 53 Nucor Corporation (NUE) 8/11 0.51 153.79 1.33% 50 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) 7/17 0.38 50.23 3.03% 10 Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) 7/14 0.35 148.38 0.94% 18 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 7/17 0.1225 34.28 4.29% 13 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) 7/14 0.425 102.68 1.66% 13 Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) 7/17 0.93 125.13 2.97% 7 Stryker Corporation (SYK) 7/31 0.75 297.88 1.01% 30 TowneBank (TOWN) 7/14 0.25 23.46 4.26% 12 Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) 7/14 0.4 56.62 2.83% 12 U.S. Bancorp (USB) 7/17 0.48 31.88 6.02% 12 W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 7/14 1.069 66.29 6.45% 26 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) 7/17 0.84 232.52 1.45% 7 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) 7/14 0.14 38.44 1.46% 12 The York Water Company (YORW) 7/14 0.2027 41.91 1.93% 25 Click to enlarge

Thursday Jun 29 (Ex-Div 6/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) 7/26 0.225 119.42 0.75% 12 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) 8/14 1.75 286.26 2.45% 41 Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) 7/15 0.5006 91.72 2.18% 27 CubeSmart (CUBE) 7/17 0.49 43.38 4.52% 13 Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) 7/14 0.16 12 5.33% 9 Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) 7/18 0.4 50.72 3.15% 9 HEICO Corporation (HEI) 7/17 0.1 173.74 0.12% 16 Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) 7/25 0.71 104.14 2.73% 12 Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) 7/31 0.1 11.71 3.42% 10 Realty Income Corporation (O) 7/14 0.2555 58.76 5.22% 30 Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) 7/14 0.08 186.61 0.17% 5 Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) 7/17 0.42 97.19 1.73% 11 Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) 7/14 0.495 146.53 1.35% 20 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) 7/10 0.28 40.73 2.75% 10 State Street Corporation (STT) 7/13 0.63 71.07 3.55% 12 Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) 7/13 0.56 26.91 8.32% 12 Click to enlarge

Friday Jun 30 (Ex-Div 7/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 7/27 1.06 CAD 47.99 6.71% 6 Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) 7/26 0.29 40.09 2.89% 16 Edison International (EIX) 7/31 0.7375 67.76 4.35% 20 Globe Life Inc. (GL) 8/1 0.225 106.28 0.85% 18 Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) 7/19 0.1 22.36 1.79% 12 Sempra (SRE) 7/15 1.19 143.75 3.31% 20 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Ameren Corporation (AEE) 6/30 0.63 3.1% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) 6/30 1.1 3.1% Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 7/3 0.4 0.7% The Allstate Corporation (ALL) 7/3 0.89 3.3% Allegion plc (ALLE) 6/30 0.45 1.6% Atrion Corporation (ATRI) 6/30 2.15 1.4% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 6/30 4.6 2.2% Bank of America Corporation (BAC) 6/30 0.22 3.2% Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) 6/30 0.47 1.7% Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) 6/30 0.32 4.0% Baxter International Inc. (BAX) 7/3 0.29 2.6% Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) 6/30 0.91 1.4% Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) 6/30 0.3375 4.6% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 6/30 0.3825 4.4% Popular, Inc. (BPOP) 7/3 0.55 3.8% Cadence Bank (CADE) 7/3 0.235 4.9% Crown Castle (CCI) 6/30 1.565 5.7% C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) 7/3 0.61 2.7% CME Group Inc. (CME) 6/27 1.1 2.4% Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) 6/30 0.79 CAD 2.1% ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (COFS) 6/30 0.26 4.5% CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) 6/29 0.28 2.2% Capital Southwest (CSWC) 6/30 0.54 11.5% Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) 7/3 0.44 4.8% CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) 6/30 0.38 1.1% Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (CZFS) 6/30 0.485 2.3% DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) 6/30 1 3.0% Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) 6/30 1.22 4.7% Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) 6/30 1.21 1.5% Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) 6/30 0.25 2.6% Eversource Energy (ES) 6/30 0.675 3.9% Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 6/30 1.62 4.6% First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) 7/3 0.18 2.7% First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI) 6/30 0.16 5.2% Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) 7/3 0.3 7.3% Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) 6/30 0.17 5.5% Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 6/30 0.45 5.3% Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) 6/29 0.34 1.0% First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) 6/30 0.14 4.6% Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 6/30 0.08 7.6% GATX Corporation (GATX) 6/30 0.55 1.8% Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 6/29 0.75 3.9% Corning Incorporated (GLW) 6/29 0.28 3.3% Genuine Parts Company (GPC) 7/3 0.95 2.4% Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) 6/30 0.73 2.9% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) 6/29 2.5 3.2% Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 6/30 0.02483 2.3% Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) 6/30 0.22 1.8% Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) 6/30 0.33 4.5% Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT) 6/30 0.22 4.9% Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) 6/30 0.42 1.5% ITT Inc. (ITT) 7/3 0.29 1.3% Kforce Inc. (KFRC) 6/30 0.36 2.4% The Coca-Cola Company (KO) 7/3 0.46 3.0% Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) 6/30 0.85 1.7% Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 6/30 0.046 3.5% Main Street Capital (MAIN) 6/28 0.23 7.2% Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) 7/3 0.08 1.3% McKesson Corporation (MCK) 7/3 0.54 0.5% Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) 6/30 0.66 0.6% Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) 6/30 0.06 1.2% M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) 6/30 1.3 4.5% Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) 6/30 0.22 1.8% NewMarket Corporation (NEU) 7/3 2.25 2.3% New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) 7/3 0.39 3.4% National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) 6/30 0.56 6.6% NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) 6/30 0.64 4.6% NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) 6/30 0.42 4.0% Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) 6/30 0.55 11.8% Universal Display Corporation (OLED) 6/30 0.35 1.0% Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) 7/3 0.55 4.0% Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) 6/30 0.57 3.7% PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 6/30 1.265 2.7% Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) 6/30 0.64 3.5% Prologis, Inc. (PLD) 6/30 0.87 3.0% Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) 6/30 0.295 4.1% Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) 6/30 0.19 0.9% Regions Financial Corporation (RF) 7/3 0.2 4.7% RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) 6/30 0.38 0.8% Service Corporation International (SCI) 6/30 0.27 1.7% Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) 7/3 0.2 4.7% Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) 6/30 0.2 3.7% Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 7/3 0.38 5.2% SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 6/30 0.215 4.0% STERIS plc (STE) 6/28 0.47 0.9% Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) 7/3 0.29 2.6% Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) 6/30 0.185 10.2% First Financial Corporation (THFF) 7/3 0.54 3.4% The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) 6/30 0.81 2.9% T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) 6/29 1.22 4.6% The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) 6/30 1 2.3% United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) 7/3 0.36 4.9% Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 6/30 0.72 6.2% UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) 7/3 0.38 2.6% UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) 6/27 1.88 1.6% Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) 6/30 1.3 2.6% Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) 6/30 0.34 0.6% Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) 6/29 0.1 1.4% Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) 6/29 0.31 2.0% W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) 6/30 0.11 0.8% Xylem Inc. (XYL) 6/28 0.33 1.2% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

