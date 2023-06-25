Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

S&P 500: Shaking Out Bulls - Week Starting 26th June (Technical Analysis)

Andrew McElroy profile picture
Andrew McElroy
11.48K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500 is shaking out last week's rally chasers and this week's dip buyers.
  • The process doesn't look complete, yet. Look for a capitulation below 4325 early next week.
  • With end of quarter 'window dressing' likely later in the week, any flush lower in the first part of the week should recover, and strong sessions on Thursday and Friday could take the S&P 500 back near 4400.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

Last week's article called for a large drop to 4325-37 to flush out late bulls. This nearly played out as the S&P 500 (SPY) fell to 4341 on Friday and the 'Fed pause' buyers who chased the rally in

SPX Monthly

SPX Monthly (Tradingview)

SPX Weekly

SPX Weekly (Tradingview)

SPX Daily

SPX Daily (Tradingview)

This article was written by

Andrew McElroy profile picture
Andrew McElroy
11.48K Followers
Chief Analyst at Matrixtrade.com. Author of the ebook 'Fractal Market Mastery.' Trend follower and market timer. All time frames, all instruments - wherever there's an edge.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Doug Smiley profile picture
Doug Smiley
Today, 4:20 PM
Comments (256)
Excellent analysis. Thank you.
arthur_bishop1972 profile picture
arthur_bishop1972
Today, 4:16 PM
Comments (12.81K)
Thanks for the article, Andrew- makes my Sunday complete.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.