Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lovesac: Good Growth Prospects And An Attractive Valuation

Jun. 25, 2023 11:30 AM ETThe Lovesac Company (LOVE)1 Comment
GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.46K Followers

Summary

  • Lovesac's growth prospects look promising due to market share gains, improved brand awareness, and new product innovations.
  • The company is expected to achieve revenue growth through various initiatives, including new product launches, market share gains, brand loyalty, and the opening of new showrooms.
  • Lovesac's margin recovery is anticipated in the medium term, supported by moderating freight costs, improving productivity, and operating leverage.

LoveSac CEO Wins Rebel Billionaire

Scott Olson

Investment Thesis

Despite of tough macroeconomic environment, The Lovesac Company’s (NASDAQ:LOVE) growth prospects look encouraging. The company’s revenue growth is expected to benefit from market share gains, improved brand awareness through an increase in advertising, and new product innovations, which

LOVE’s New Customer Count

LOVE’s New Customer Count (Investor Presentation)

LOVE’s Historical Showroom Count

LOVE’s Historical Showroom Count (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

LOVE’s Historical Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

LOVE’s Historical Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

The Lovesac Company Consensus EPS estimates and P/E Valuation

The Lovesac Company Consensus EPS estimates and P/E Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.46K Followers
We primarily focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is written by Saloni V.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

l
lbeachmike
Today, 12:31 PM
Premium
Comments (915)
I expect this to be a 2x in two years, barring a black swan event. My concern is the net debt.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.