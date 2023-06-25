Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Risk Vs. Reward: Exploring The Potential In Gevo

Jun. 25, 2023 11:40 AM ETGevo, Inc. (GEVO)ADM, PSX
Summary

  • Net-Zero 1 is approaching maturity, but Gevo faces a challenging environment.
  • The company entered a Technology Access Agreement with Phillips 66 and ADM, potentially providing $125 million in milestone and royalty payments.
  • Gevo also entered a joint development agreement with LG Chem to develop bio-propylene using its Ethanol-to-Olefins technology.
  • The firm still has more than 375 million gallons per year of SAF supply agreements, which are expected to deliver $2.3 billion in revenue and $1.5 billion of EBITDA annually.

Biogas plant in agricultural landscape.

abadonian/iStock via Getty Images

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) stands at a critical juncture as it grapples with financial hurdles yet unveils potential avenues for growth and solidifies its position as an industry pioneer. Despite setbacks in stock performance and construction delays, Gevo's

Hydrocarbons to Plastic

Hydrocarbons to Plastic (Gevo June Presentation)

Gevo's Project Flow of Cash

Gevo's Project Flow of Cash (June 2023 Presentation)

Gevo's Share Price

Gevo's Share Price (Seeking Alpha)

Mitko Atanasov

Mitko Atanasov profile picture
Mitko Atanasov
222 Followers
I am 30 and have an M.A. in Finance. I have worked as an equity analyst for one of the largest asset management companies in the U.K. My personal experience with the stock market started in 2010 as a long-term investor. Since then, I have been levelling up on seizing short-to-medium-term investment opportunities and taking advantage of market volatility.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

