If You Believe In Soft Landings, International Paper Is A Cyclical Buy

Jun. 25, 2023 12:01 PM ETInternational Paper Company (IP)4 Comments
Paul Franke
Summary

  • International Paper may be entering buy territory as its valuation and operating setup are the strongest in years.
  • The company's financial health has improved due to tight pandemic management, with a significant reduction in debts and liabilities since 2017.
  • If the US economy avoids a deep recession, International Paper's leaner operating structure and more conservative balance sheet could support a large ramp for income generation in 2024.
  • Future, full economic cycle EPS could be well over $3, producing a long-term P/E under 10x.

white paper rolls

PhonlamaiPhoto

A leading paper, box and pulp producer in America is International Paper (NYSE:IP). It is also one of the more cyclical businesses on Wall Street. The stock boomed in the early rebound after the pandemic during 2020 into

YCharts - International Paper vs. SPDR S&P 500 ETF, Dividend Yield, 10 Years

YCharts - International Paper vs. SPDR S&P 500 ETF, Dividend Yield, 10 Years

YCharts - International Paper, Cash Flow to Debt, Total Liabilities to Assets, 10 Years

YCharts - International Paper, Cash Flow to Debt, Total Liabilities to Assets, 10 Years

YCharts - International Paper, Net Financial Debt and Trailing Annual Interest Expense, 10 Years

YCharts - International Paper, Net Financial Debt and Trailing Annual Interest Expense, 10 Years

YCharts - International Paper, Various Profit Margins, 10 Years

YCharts - International Paper, Various Profit Margins, 10 Years

YCharts - International Paper, Weekly Share Price, Since 1995

YCharts - International Paper, Weekly Share Price, Since 1995

YCharts - International Paper, Price to Tangible Book Value, EV to EBITDA, Since 1995

YCharts - International Paper, Price to Tangible Book Value, EV to EBITDA, Since 1995

YCharts - International Paper, EV to EBITDA & Revenues, 10 Years

YCharts - International Paper, EV to EBITDA & Revenues, 10 Years

YCharts - IP vs. Paper Product Competitors, EV to Forward Estimated EBTIDA, 6 Months

YCharts - IP vs. Paper Product Competitors, EV to Forward Estimated EBITDA, 6 Months

YCharts - International Paper, EV to Cash Flow & Free Cash Flow, 10 Years

YCharts - International Paper, EV to Cash Flow & Free Cash Flow, 10 Years

StockCharts.com - International Paper, 18 Months of Daily Price &amp; Volume Changes

StockCharts.com - International Paper, 18 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes

YCharts - International Paper, Forward Multi-Year EPS Estimates, 5 Years

YCharts - International Paper, Forward Multi-Year Analyst EPS Estimates, 5 Years

This article was written by

Paul Franke
Paul Franke is a private investor and speculator with 36 years of trading experience. Mr. Franke was Editor and Publisher of the Maverick Investor® newsletter during the 1990s, widely quoted by CNBC®, Barron's®, the Washington Post® and Investor's Business Daily®. Paul was consistently ranked among top investment advisors nationally for stock market and commodity macro views by Timer Digest® during the 1990s. Mr. Franke was ranked #1 in the Motley Fool® CAPS stock picking contest during parts of 2008 and 2009, out of 60,000+ portfolios.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (4)

wboz
Today, 1:04 PM
Nice pick .. Havent looked in years. Definitely considering :)
There's a decent amount of stuff out there that's unloved at the moment, actually.
BXP (hoo boy do I get sht for this one when I mention it), DIS or INTC for the ever hopeful turnaround optimist, MDT...
Alan Brochstein, CFA
Today, 12:22 PM
Thanks for taking the time to share your thoughts on this old company. I sold it earlier this year, but at this lower price, I am interested in perhaps buying it back. I think we are headed for a tough economy, but I am curious as to what is priced in. How low do you think it might go on a valuation basis if the economy is in recession? This is near its lowest price/TB value in 13 years...
RWilliam
Today, 12:31 PM
Comments (7.29K)
@Alan Brochstein, CFA stock is attempting to bottom from the June $29.17 low. My play will be to take a small position and add higher or lower. I’ll take 6% plus to wait until the fed blinks. GL
RWilliam
Today, 12:21 PM
Comments (7.29K)
Nice pick Paul, excellent article, thx. Followed IP many years yet never owned it. You make a compelling argument to finally add it. The combination of lower debt, low EV/EBITA and low book is a buy signal. The chart says no rush imo, IP’s simple moving averages aren’t much higher. I’d expect a lot of resistance a few dollars higher. Good option play if it breaks out and fundamentals on the economy become clearer. GJ.

Did a quick look at the weekly chart 35-39 is the moving average zone.
