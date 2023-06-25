Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Opera: Massive Opportunities In Gaming And AI

Jun. 25, 2023 12:11 PM ETOpera Limited (OPRA)
Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
1.31K Followers

Summary

  • Opera has been one of the best-performing companies in the past year, with the share price rallying by over 280%.
  • The company has a great gaming ecosystem that is well-positioned to benefit from the rapid market expansion.
  • The incorporation of AI technology into its products should help improve engagement and usage, which drive higher advertising revenue.
  • Latest earnings were extremely impressive, as the bottom line showed substantial growth amid improving scale and leverage.

Web browser applications

Wachiwit

Investment Thesis

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) has been one of the best-performing companies in the past year, with shares up over 280%. Despite the massive rally, I believe there is still ample room to run. The browser company has massive opportunities in its gaming

Chart
Data by YCharts

Opera

Opera

Opera

Opera

Opera

Opera

This article was written by

Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
1.31K Followers
I am a student currently studying business and economics at the University of New South Wales. I started writing last year and I appreciate any type of feedbacks and comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.