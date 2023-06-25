Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SL Green: Market Fears Are Justified, Stay Away

Jun. 25, 2023
Deep Value Explorer
Summary

  • SL Green's share price has been decreasing significantly over the past 5 years due to fears of high interest rates and the work-from-home trend affecting office occupancy.
  • The company's portfolio of older office buildings in Manhattan may struggle to renew leases and refinance debt, posing potential bankruptcy risks.
  • Despite a 13% dividend and a discount to NAV I would not invest in SL Green and rate it as a HOLD.

The skyline of New York City, United States

SL Green (NYSE:SLG) has seen its share price fall like a rock over the past 5 years. The stock was trading around $100 per share pre-Covid, but never managed to reach those highs once the pandemic started. Currently, the shares trade at

Deep Value Explorer
Hey everyone and welcome to the Deep Value Explorer page! I am a business student with a passion for REIT. I've been interested in the topic for about 2 years and I would like to share my insights and findings with you here. With that, follow to find undervalued gems!Disclaimer - I am not a financial advisor and the information on my page is solely for illustrative purposes. Always do your own research before investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

h
heung
Today, 2:47 PM
Premium
Comments (5.3K)
The causes you mentioned are genetically applied to every commercial property
