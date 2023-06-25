Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Charles Schwab: Buy While The Market Is Pessimistic

JR Research
Summary

  • Charles Schwab investors were spooked in mid-June as management announced it still faces higher funding costs.
  • However, dip buyers continue to support SCHW's bottoming process, holding its March lows robustly. Hence, the fears could have been overstated.
  • However, a near-term recovery is unlikely, as the headwinds over its earnings power could persist through 2024. As such, investors need to be patient if they add now.
  • SCHW remains in a long-term uptrend, with buyers defending the current levels. Sellers have been unable to force a steeper pullback against dip buyers returning.
Entrance to Charles Schwab Corporation branch in Irving, Texas, USA

TrongNguyen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) investors got a scare in mid-June, as the leading financial services company provided its monthly update. CFO Peter Crawford informed investors to expect a 10.5% decline in second-quarter

SCHW price chart (monthly)

SCHW price chart (monthly) (TradingView)

JR Research
Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore and currently holds the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

My LinkedIn

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHW, BAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

ndardick
Yesterday, 10:08 PM
I agree that SCHW will survive and probably even thrive, but as a former TD Ameritrade customer forced to be a Schwab customer due to the merger I have to say that the transition was by no means seamless and that the research available on Schwab is not as user friendly as the research previously available on TD Ameritrade. I have lots of friends that are bailing on Schwab in favor of Vanguard. How that translates into the future price performance of SCHW, I'm not so sure.
Natturner1966
Yesterday, 9:47 PM
Agreed, it might consolidate for a while. How does one suppose to view this company? It’s a bank , a brokerage, and wealth management, how should it be valued? 6 month chart looks similar to $XLF.

Average 1 year price target is $65 with a low of $53 and a high of $75. I guess watch the $XLF? If that starts to do well then Schwab should do well. I guess.

I did trade it during the sell off. No position currently, but back on my watch list. I have to many banks now in my portfolio, including $BAC, $KEY$, $NU, and $TFC. $NU is the only on doing anything lately
Shoogabugga
Yesterday, 9:27 PM
Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful

As always time will tell
zogs
Yesterday, 9:00 PM
Back up the truck and buy, buy, buy. Short Schw at your own peril ! Pushing 75-80 by year end. No brag, just fact.
wam350
Yesterday, 10:10 PM
@zogs
That is hefty increase from todays low 50's.
