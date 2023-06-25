whyframestudio/iStock via Getty Images

This is a follow-on analysis of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) ("Vuzix") from the article published on Feb 6, 2023.

Introduction

Vuzix, founded in 1997, is engaged in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality or AR Glasses. Vuzix primarily focuses on the enterprise, industrial, commercial, security, first responder, medical markets, and defense markets. Additionally, Vuzix provides custom solutions and engineering services to third parties, including OEMs. Notably, Vuzix recently launched Vuzix Ultralite, serving as a reference design for third parties developing consumer AR Glasses.

Vuzix has been involved in the virtual reality eyewear business since its inception. As technologies like mLED, chips, lithium batteries, and others continue to advance, Vuzix is coming closer than ever to developing practical, problem-solving, affordable, and fashionable Smart and AR Glasses.

Vuzix is one of the few Smart and AR Glasses manufacturers in the United States. If successful, Vuzix can play a major role in bringing the United States back to the center of high-tech manufacturing for the world.

Financial Analysis

In 2023 Q1, all of Vuzix’s revenue came from product sales. Although 2022 Q4 was a challenging quarter, 2023 Q1 is showing some improvements.

Revenue increased significantly to $4.2 million in 2023 Q1. The gross margin improved to 26.46%, while sales and marketing costs increased, but at a lower proportion compared to the revenue increase. However, it is evident that Vuzix's current business model of manufacturing and selling M400, M4000, and other products is not generating profits, despite management's comments about a clearer path to profitability. Significant steps will be needed to reduce the Loss from Operations in 2023 Q1 from $10.8 million to $0.

2023 Q1 2022 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2021 Q4 2021 Q3 Sales of Products Revenue 4,191,361 2,566,281 2,537,539 2,898,892 2,503,051 3,127,011 3,018,774 Cost of Products Sold 3,082,439 2,377,457 2,034,123 2,522,674 1,803,598 2,800,930 2,370,053 Gross Profit 1,108,922 188,824 503,416 376,218 699,453 326,081 648,721 Gross Margin 26.46% 7.36% 19.84% 12.98% 27.94% 10.43% 21.49% Click to enlarge

2023 Q1 2022 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2021 Q4 2021 Q3 Sales and Marketing Cost 2,539,659 2,223,760 1,980,748 1,850,595 2,023,435 1,813,297 1,653,013 Times over Gross Profit 2.29 11.78 3.93 4.92 2.89 5.56 2.55 Click to enlarge

From the earnings release call on May 11, 2023, as well as the annual shareholder meeting on June 15, 2023, Vuzix management mentioned several exciting developments, including a new facility, the Ultralite platform, a major defense customer contract, and a distribution agreement in Japan with ASK. They also commented that they are seeing record revenue in 2023 Q2. Hopefully, 2023 Q2 will indeed recognize record revenue and present a real path to profitability.

Inventory

Although inventory is decreasing, which is a positive sign, there is a higher Reserve for Obsolescence recorded in 2023 Q1, which is concerning. It remains unclear what will happen to the $10 million worth of inventory on hand and whether it will all be written off in the future as AR technology advances rapidly.

2023 Q1 2022 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2021 Q4 2021 Q3 Inventory 10,861,679 11,267,969 12,229,472 11,792,089 12,559,066 12,151,982 9,880,337 Click to enlarge

Concentration of Customers

In the previous article, having 21% of revenue from a single customer in a quarter was considered significant. In 2023 Q1, a staggering 74% of revenue came from a single customer. It is evident that the significant revenue growth in 2023 Q1 was driven by this particular customer. The level of customer concentration for 2023 Q2 remains to be seen.

Stock Price and Momentum

The fundamental aspects of the business have not changed significantly since February 2023. Vuzix's stock price has remained relatively stable since then. However, there has been some recent momentum in the past few months, with higher-than-usual trading volume.

Based on Vuzix's long-term incentive plan, the management team is more incentivized to increase Vuzix's market capitalization and revenue rather than focusing on profitability. Therefore, it is not surprising to see that not much effort has been directed towards improving profitability compared to sales, promotion, and business development. Utilizing the current momentum could greatly assist in boosting Vuzix's market capitalization to $2 billion. In 2021, Vuzix's stock price reached as high as $25 per share, resulting in an approximate $1.5 billion market capitalization at that time. Although repeating that performance seems unlikely, it is still a possibility.

On May 31, 2023, Vuzix announced its partnership with TeamOpenSmartGlasses to develop ChatGPT AI applications for Vuzix's smart glasses. This announcement led to a significant increase in Vuzix's share price, capitalizing on the AI trend. It remains to be seen whether Vuzix can successfully develop practical AI-based applications to support its revenue growth.

Apple Vision Pro

On June 5, 2023, Apple announced its Apple Vision Pro. While Vuzix has the opportunity to target former Google Glass customers with its products, it remains uncertain how Vuzix will respond to Apple Vision Pro. It is worth noting that Vuzix's smart glasses can operate in both iOS and Android environments, but the company has now standardized its products on the Android 11 operating system. Therefore, if executed well, Vuzix's products could become significant competitors to Apple's products, leveraging the hype generated by Apple's entry into the AR space.

Other Concerns

With only $63 million in cash on hand and an ongoing need for cash in operations, it raises questions as to why Vuzix's board of directors approved a stock repurchase plan of up to $25 million in March 2022. In 2023 Q1, Vuzix repurchased approximately $470,000 worth of company stock. It is doubtful that such repurchases benefit shareholders in any significant way.

Furthermore, with revenue of just $4.2 million in 2023 Q1, Vuzix recognized an astonishing $3.7 million in share-based compensation. It appears that the interests of management and shareholders are not fully aligned. It is unclear what value shareholders are receiving by paying $3.7 million worth of shares to the management team.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vuzix Corporation, a prominent player in the smart glasses and augmented reality market, has shown some improvements in its financial performance during 2023 Q1. With a focus on enterprise and industrial markets, Vuzix aims to develop practical, affordable, and fashionable smart glasses. However, despite the positive revenue growth and exciting developments mentioned by the management team, Vuzix still faces challenges in achieving profitability. Concerns such as high customer concentration, inventory obsolescence, and the misalignment of interests between management and shareholders raise questions about the company's long-term prospects. Nevertheless, the recent partnerships and potential for AI applications present opportunities for Vuzix to leverage its market position and drive revenue growth in the future.