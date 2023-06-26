Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Metropolitan Bank: Well Capitalized And Undervalued

Summary

  • Metropolitan Bank's share price has bounced 180% since March 2023 lows, but there is potential for further upside.
  • The bank has managed to adjust well during the aggressive Fed Funds Rate hike and maintains satisfactory key capital ratios, making it well-capitalized and keeping risks under control.
  • Metropolitan Bank stock is currently trading at $31.96 per share, less than half of its potential fair value of $76 per share, indicating strong undervaluation and making it a buy opportunity, albeit with caution due to its volatility.
The City of London Skyline at Night, United Kingdom

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) is one of the banks that suffered most from the banking crisis triggered by the SVB bankruptcy but was already in a strong downtrend that began in early 2022.

Since the March 2023 lows, the price

Graduate in business administration, I am pursuing my studies and meanwhile writing articles that reflect my opinion.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MCB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not a financial advice, just my opinion.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Timothy Stabosz profile picture
Timothy Stabosz
Today, 11:18 AM
Comments (3.69K)
I love this bank, too, and sold virtually all my position on the recent run up. I stated buying again on Friday, and hope it keeps dropping. I see the same basis for undervaluation you do.

One issue I have with your work, though. Make no mistake, the stock is dramatically discounted because of the company’s exposure to commercial real estate. Yet, with the wave of a hand, the only thing you say is this:

“Finally, regarding credit risk, although there is a huge exposure to commercial real estate (67 percent loan portfolio), there are no signs of obvious deterioration at the moment. The weighted average LTV is 60%. Definitely this is a situation to be monitored in the future.”

That’s better than saying nothing, but what we really need (from someone) is a deeper dive into their risk exposure here. And neither you (nor I) have done that. (Is someone sophisticated short this stock, because they have done that work??)
Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
Today, 11:36 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (110)
@Timothy Stabosz Hi Timothy, thank you for your comment.
I agree with everything you said and you have given me an idea about a potential next article on Metropolitan Bank. I will see how feasible it will be; it will certainly require a significant commitment.
The fact that this bank is semi-unknown and under-appreciated on Seeking Alpha is one reason why no one ( or at least I think) has been interested in analyzing its CRE exposure in such detail. Only 3 articles have been published since the beginning of the year including mine.
