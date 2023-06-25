Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Associated British Foods: Margin Decline Means Patience

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.07K Followers

Summary

  • Associated British Foods plc is a global company that operates in the food, ingredients, and retail sectors.
  • Primark has scope for further growth through global expansion and increased e-commerce capabilities in core markets.
  • ASBFY's non-retail brands are developing their product offering to cater to changing consumer needs, supporting underlying growth.
  • The company's margins declined as a result of inflationary pressure and supply chain issues, reducing its attractiveness.
  • ASBFY's valuation does not imply sufficient upside to imply a buy rating.
Oxford Street Primark Hosts Covid-19 Vaccine Pop-up

Hollie Adams

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Primark will drive growth in the coming years through further global expansion and the development of its e-commerce capabilities in core markets.
  • Non-retail remains robust, with some scope for improved growth, especially if supplemented by

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.07K Followers
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.