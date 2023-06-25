Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
EMQQ: Plenty Of Untapped Potential In E-Commerce, But Emerging Market Risk Stands

Summary

  • Heightened volatility and dampened profit margins for internet and e-commerce assets in East Asia make EMQQ a risky bet.
  • Despite the rise of e-commerce in China, geopolitical struggles and domestic instability may deteriorate the quality of internet ETFs with heavy exposure to the country.
  • I rate EMQQ a Sell due to concerns about currency fluctuations, sluggish economic recovery in China, and other ethical dilemmas.

Conceptual image of man using smartphone to view bar graph

We Are

The Internet's global influence during the past couple of decades remains unmatched. The internet also gave rise to the now-powerful e-commerce industry, which continues to gain traction in 2023. The Internet and e-commerce have a uniquely strong presence

EMQQ Expenses Profile

Seeking Alpha

EMQQ Sector Composition

Seeking Alpha

EMQQ geographical composition

EMQQ

EMQQ Top 10 Holdings

Seeking Alpha

Chinese Yuan to United States Dollars exchange rate trend (1M)

X-RATES

South Korean Won to United States Dollar exchange rate trend (1M)

X-RATES

Indian Rupee to United States Dollar exchange rate trend (1M)

X-RATES

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

I am an undergraduate student at Duke University studying Behavioral Sciences and Economics. I write about both undiscovered and widely-followed ETFs.

