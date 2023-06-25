Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cumulus Media: Market Price Belies Underlying Assets

Jun. 25, 2023 11:57 PM ETCumulus Media Inc. (CMLS)AUDA, IHRT, NXST, TSQ
Summary

  • Cumulus is priced for bankruptcy, but can comfortably service its debt and refinance.
  • Cumulus could liquidate its assets at 35% discount to par and still distribute $9/share to shareholders.
  • Cumulus holds extremely high value assets in Dallas-Fort Worth reasonably valued at $123 million - leading to liquidation distribution of $19/share to shareholders.
  • Cumulus is aggressively repurchasing shares - recently wiping out 10% of the float.

Recording equipment in a professional recording studio

FilippoBacci

Cumulus (NASDAQ:CMLS) operates in three business areas: terrestrial radio, podcast publishing, and digital advertising. Admittedly, CMLS is outside of my typical circle of competence of Aerospace & Defense - however, I believe the radio business falls under the proverb of my investing north star, Peter Lynch:

This article was written by

Investing Style: Value-oriented, concentrated investments. Hold both long-term horizons and short-term catalyst driven value ideas. Small positional Forex trading allocation. Small short positions in my circle of competence. Long portfolio is usually 8 or less best idea positions.Focused Industries: Aerospace and Defense; Financials; Communications; International MarketsDefense industry insider with an investment style that includes short and long-term value generation runways. Followed teachings: Peter Lynch, Dr. Michael Burry, Li LuHeads I win; Tails I don't lose much.Always do your own due diligence. Not a financial advisor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CMLS, NXST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

