Google: Progress In Cloud Computing Should Propel AI Opportunities As Well

Jun. 26, 2023
Daniel Jones
Summary

  • Alphabet's Google Cloud is growing at a faster rate than its competitors, Microsoft Cloud and Amazon AWS, with its revenue increasing by 105.4% between 2020 and 2022.
  • Google Cloud has recently turned profitable, generating an operating profit of $191 million in Q1 2023, compared to an operating loss of $706 million in Q1 2022.
  • Alphabet's ecosystem, including AI and machine learning, is expected to drive further growth in its cloud services, benefiting the company in multiple ways.
Hannover Messe Industrial Trade Fair 2023

Alexander Koerner/Getty Images News

Although all of the hype when it comes to technology is currently focused on artificial intelligence, I do believe that one of the biggest opportunities on the market at this time remains cloud computing. There has been some

Cloud

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Cloud Revenue

Alphabet

Cloud

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Cloud

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

AI

Alphabet

This article was written by

Daniel Jones
27.68K Followers
Robust cash flow analyses of oil and gas companies

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor. He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

