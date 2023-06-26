Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FTXO: An Underperforming Banking ETF With Attractive Yields

Jun. 26, 2023 12:05 AM ETFirst Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)
Hansen Song
Summary

  • First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF is a US large-cap banking ETF with a steady dividend yield of 3.75% and a high dividend growth rate of 30%.
  • The fund experienced a significant downturn in February 2023 due to the failure of several US banks, including Silicon Valley Bank.
  • The fund grapples with high-concentration risk and volatility, and it also contends with declining consumer sentiment toward large-cap banks.

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Strategy

Launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. in 2016, the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) invests in stocks of companies operating across the United States banking industry. FTXO invests in growth, value, and volatility stocks

FTXO Top 10 Holdings

Seeking Alpha

FTXO Concentration Analysis

etfdb.com

FTXO's Dividend Grade and Underlying Metrics

Seeking Alpha

Total Return of FTXO vs S&P 500

Seeking Alpha

FTXO's Risk Grade and Underlying Metrics

Seeking Alpha

I am an undergraduate student at Columbia University studying Financial Economics and Mathematics. *Closely associated with Modern Income Investor*

