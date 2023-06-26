Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
6.5% Dividend Yield At New York Community Bancorp, A Buy Opportunity Among Regional Banks

Albert Anthony
Summary

  • Buy rating due to 6.5% dividend yield, undervaluation, strong capital & liquidity, revenue & geographic diversification, and benefiting from interest rate environment.
  • The most recent share price is well above 200-day SMA but could reverse into a dip again soon.
  • Notable growth for this bank after acquiring failed Signature Bank in an FDIC-brokered "deal".

Overview

In the wake of the failure of Signature Bank (OTCPK:SBNY) this spring, one regional bank emerged to take it over, under the watchful eyes & coordination of the FDIC, and now is worth keeping on an investor watchlist in my opinion.

New York Community Bancorp - Dividends

New York Community Bancorp - Dividends (Seeking Alpha)

NYCB - 5 years dividend growth

NYCB - 5 years dividend growth (Seeking Alpha)

NYCB - P/E ratio

NYCB - P/E ratio (Seeking Alpha)

NYCB - PB ratio

NYCB - PB ratio (Seeking Alpha)

NYCB - price chart June 23

NYCB - price chart June 23 (StreetSmartEdge trading platform from Charles Schwab)

NYCB - Q1 results - non interest income

NYCB - Q1 results - non interest income (NYCB Q1 results release)

NYCB - Q1 results - capital

NYCB - Q1 results - capital (NYCB)

NYCB - liquidity

NYCB - liquidity (NYCB)

CET1 ratio of largest US banks - 2022

CET1 ratio of largest US banks - 2022 (Statista)

CME Fedwatch - rate hike probability

CME Fedwatch - rate hike probability (CME Fedwatch)

NYCB - Q1 results - NII and NIM

NYCB - Q1 results - NII and NIM (NYCB)

NYCB - NII trend since 2021

NYCB - NII trend since 2021 (Seeking Alpha)

NYCB - asset quality

NYCB - asset quality (NYCB)

Comparison of ratings

Comparison of ratings (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Albert Anthony
Albert Anthony is the pen name of an American business author, markets columnist & technical analyst writing as a regular contributor for Seeking Alpha. He is founder at Albert Anthony & Co., an equities research & analysis firm he manages remotely. Our approach is to find stocks in the financial & technology sector that are an opportunity for value buyers but that otherwise have strong financial fundamentals. A native of the NYC area, his family roots are from coastal Croatia, and he has also called home Austin Texas for many years. He is also a home-based part time trader with his own capital, and worked in the IT department of US financial firm Charles Schwab. Albert Anthony holds a B.A. from Drew University, and ongoing training in project management, business intelligence & data analysis Corporate Finance Institute, University of Virginia Darden School of Business, CompTIA, and Microsoft. *Analyst Disclosure: The author does not hold any long or short positions in any company he is rating at the time of publishing the article, however he may hold long positions in similar companies in the same sector. The author & his firm are not registered financial advisors or broker-dealers, and do not manage capital for others or provide personalized financial advice, nor selling of financial products. All analyst opinions are his own & that of his firm and not that of any prior or current employer, and not meant to be personalized financial advice but general market commentary and opinion, based on publicly available information and data.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

k
kevn1111
Today, 12:23 AM
Premium
Comments (10.41K)
The PE isn’t correct if you take out big gain from acquisition. If it was, you would highly recommend vs saying wait for dip. The analysis is very high level and not useful.
