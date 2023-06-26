Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EOG Resources Is A Good Bet For The Future

Jun. 26, 2023 12:31 AM ETEOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)
Douglas McKenny profile picture
Douglas McKenny
537 Followers

Summary

  • EOG Resources has underperformed the market but generated significant free cash flow and distributed dividends, making it a good long-term investment.
  • The company has a history of strong dividends, with management incentives tied to ROCE, leading to value creation and robust profitability.
  • EOG Resources has an attractive valuation with a P/E multiple of 7.09, a gross profitability of 0.39, and a 9.7% FCF yield.
Gas station work

mladenbalinovac/E+ via Getty Images

Hydrocarbon explorer, EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has significantly underperformed the market over the last five years. This is despite generating the equivalent of 30% of its market cap in free cash flow (FCF), and distributing the equivalent of 16% of its market cap, in dividends. There

This article was written by

Douglas McKenny profile picture
Douglas McKenny
537 Followers
An economics graduate with a passion for financial history; I apply my knowledge to markets in an effort to hopelessly predict trends and spot value. All opinions are my own and should not be taken seriously.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.