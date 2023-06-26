Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stanley Black & Decker: A Dividend Aristocrat At An Inflection Point

Jun. 26, 2023 12:58 AM ETStanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)
Walter Zelezniak Jr profile picture
Walter Zelezniak Jr
Summary

  • Stanley Black & Decker is at an inflection point, with technical analysis indicating now is a great time to initiate a position to lock in a 3.64% yield.
  • Price action, volume, momentum, and relative strength suggest that SWK is transitioning from a bearish to a bullish trend, with signs of institutional accumulation.
  • Investors should consider starting a position in SWK now, and add to it once the stock closes outside of the current accumulation zone and the 30-week EMA trends higher.

Stanley To Buy Black And Decker

Joe Raedle

In this article I will outline why I think, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK), a dividend aristocrat with 54 years of consecutive dividend increases, is at an inflection point. Technical analysis indicates that now is a

Price chart

www.stockcharts.com

As an individual investor nearing retirement I am trying to build my financial assets in order to have a fulfilling retirement. I am interested in trading both long and short; or at least using inverse ETFs, to take advantage of market declines. Having long term and short term trading strategies, proper execution of my trading plan, and absolute investing results are my goals. I see my articles as a way to keep me focused on developing winning trades. I also expect to learn much from the feedback that is provided in the comments section.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SWK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

