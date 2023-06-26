DNY59/iStock via Getty Images

The TGT Investment Thesis Looks Attractive After The Steep Sell-Off

We previously covered Target (NYSE:TGT) in January 2023, discussing its somber forward guidance of 3% in 2023 operating margin, against the pre-pandemic levels of ~6% and up to ~10% in 2021.

For now, TGT reported FQ1'23 revenues of $24.95B (-19.3% QoQ/+0.6% YoY) and adj EPS of $2.05 (+8.4% QoQ/-5.1% YoY), well exceeding market estimates. However, the pessimism surrounding the stock was naturally attributed to the lower-than-expected FQ2'23 adj EPS guidance of $1.50 (-26.8% QoQ/+284.6% YoY), compared to the market analysts' estimates of $1.93.

TGT YTD Stock Price

TradingView

As a result, it was unsurprising that TGT had drastically declined over the past few weeks, contrary to the recoveries reported by its peers, such as Walmart (WMT), Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), the SPY, and Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP).

Then again, the company maintained its FY2023 adj EPS guidance of $8.30 at the midpoint (+37.8% YoY), implying that things might improve from H2'23 onwards.

However, TGT's execution remained shaky moving forward, due to the mixed message from its balance sheet.

On the one hand, TGT reported moderating inventory levels of $12.61B (-6.5% QoQ/-16.3% YoY) by the latest quarter, though still elevated compared to $9.06B reported in FQ1'19. Liquidity had also improved slightly to $1.32B (-40% QoQ/+14.7% YoY).

On the other hand, the company's long-term debts had also expanded to $16.08B (+13.7% QoQ/+20% YoY) at the same time. Due to the elevated interest rate environment, it was unsurprising that its annualized interest expenses had increased to $588M (+13.9% QoQ/+31.2% YoY).

With the Fed likely to introduce two more rate hikes in 2023, implying an approximate terminal rate of 5.50% and 5.75%, we may see TGT's forward profitability further impacted, significantly worsened by the rising inflationary pressure, with the May 2023 CPI still rising by +4% YoY.

By the latest quarter, the company had already reported increasing operating expenses of $5.58B (-10.8% QoQ/+4.4% YoY), which was an accelerated cadence against its revenue expansion (-19.3% QoQ/+0.6% YoY). Combined with the guided $1.1B impact on its gross profits in 2023, thanks to the growing shrinkage problem, it is unsurprising that Mr. Market has turned bearish on the stock.

So, Is TGT Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

TGT 5Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

For now, the pessimism has also been reflected in TGT's valuations, at NTM EV/Revenues of 0.71x and NTM P/E of 15.10x, compared to its 5Y mean of 0.91x and 17.54x, respectively.

The stock also notably trades way below its peers' valuations, thanks to its underwhelming FQ2'23 guidance, compared to WMT's raised FY2023 guidance and COST's sustained warehouse expansion/all-time high membership renewal rates.

TGT 5Y Stock Price

TradingView

These factors naturally contributed to the TGT stock's sustained decline to the previous FQ4'19 support level, with it already finding a temporary floor here. Then again, as a result of the massive baked-in pessimism, we may potentially see the stock trade sideways at these levels, in spite of the uncertain macroeconomic outlook through 2023, if not 2024.

In addition, these depressed levels offer a relatively attractive forward dividend yield of 3.32%, compared to its 4Y average of 2% and the sector median of 2.42%. This is on top of the excellent upside potential to our price target of $174.55, based on the market analysts' projected FY2025 adj EPS of $11.56 and its NTM P/E of 15.10x

As a result of the improved margin of safety, we are cautiously rating TGT as a Buy for income investors, with the stock also trading way below its 50/100/200 day moving averages. However, the portfolio must also be sized appropriately since it is unknown when the Fed may pivot and the inflation may be tamped down to the target 2% rate.

Furthermore, the company continues to face cultural issues, one similarly experienced by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) over the past few months. This may have also contributed to the stock's underperformance thus far, with headwinds unlikely to lift in the near term. This is on top of the potential volatility from activist investors, likely to bring further uncertainties in its forward execution.

These issues suggest that the TGT stock may not be suitable for the faint hearted after all.