Target: Improved Upside And Yield After The Steep Sell-Off

Jun. 26, 2023 9:00 AM ETTarget Corporation (TGT)COST, WMT, XLP6 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • Target looks oversold here, thanks to the underwhelming FQ2'23 forward guidance and the $1.1B impact to 2023's gross profits from the growing shrinkage problem.
  • While its inventory level has moderated from recent highs, its balance sheet also deteriorated with expanding long-term debts, triggering interest expense headwinds.
  • Combined with the Fed's projected terminal rates of 5.50% and 5.75%, TGT's forward execution remains mixed in the near term.
  • Nonetheless, these depressed levels also provide improved upside to our price target, while similarly expanding its forward dividend yield.
  • Then again, the TGT stock is not for the faint-hearted, given the ongoing cultural war and potential investor activism.

Riding The Rollercoaster

DNY59/iStock via Getty Images

The TGT Investment Thesis Looks Attractive After The Steep Sell-Off

We previously covered Target (NYSE:TGT) in January 2023, discussing its somber forward guidance of 3% in 2023 operating margin, against the pre-pandemic levels of ~6% and up to ~10% in

TGT YTD Stock Price

TradingView

TGT 5Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

TGT 5Y Stock Price

TradingView

Comments (6)

J
Just Some Guy
Today, 10:25 AM
Comments (10.52K)
I've been long Target for some years and thought they were doing pretty well, even if I kick myself for not selling out at the top in 2021 - I thought they could maintain sales at that level, that it was their strategy that was largely responsible, the combined online and storefronts, the new small urban store format being the unique bridge. They thought so too, were building out those small stores, which I believe were turning higher margins, though at lower volume, than big stores. But apparently it was just the relief checks. Ouch. And then there was the supply chain issue for everyone. Ouch.

The recent differential where Walmart did well and Target didn't, hurt.

And now this "pride" thing. So just yesterday I went on an inspection tour of my favorite full-size Target, about 20 miles (as the road flies) from here. Traffic is down, judging from the parking lot. The "pride" section is small and almost hidden, same as at my local urban store. I am concerned that they were ready to put up the same kind of displays as last year which were more extensive and they've cancelled that, wasting what must be some millions of dollars in merchandise (not that I think it sells anyway). Also the women's clothes, in particular, appear to have been broadly stocked to go with the rainbow theme, all solid colors, also very cheap and ugly stuff, I can't imagine they're selling much. And the men's clothing department has been seriously downgraded for the last two years or so, this is not the same marketing approach that made it "Tar-jay" the cheap but fashionable place for so many years.

I anticipate Target will miss on their next earnings report 8/16 pre-market. I would not buy here. I would watch and wait until they have improved guidance and revenue manages to out-pace inflation, at least.
d
drensber
Today, 9:34 AM
Comments (320)
This so-called “boycott” is the second one in 5 years. The last one turned out to be a “nothingburger”, and this is sure to follow the same trajectory. The people pushing these things are very loud, but they’re not very influential or large in number.
a
appledoc
Today, 9:22 AM
Comments (575)
When is the last time you stepped into a Target? Mine is now a ghost town. Okay, maybe not that bad. But our location used to packed every weekend. Now, not even a line to checkout. Current estimates are only projecting a -1.4% revenue decline YoY. Laughable how far off the analysts still are.
smadadet profile picture
smadadet
Today, 9:30 AM
Premium
Comments (1.14K)
@appledoc Like many others, I neither shop nor buy stock in publicly woke businesses (Disney and Budweiser take note).
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:19 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.29K)
Great article. TGT is not a no-brainer, but I have been buying on weakness because TGT will not only survive but ultimately thrive. When I go out this afternoon to buy essentials such as wine, cream, coffee, grey poupon mustard and bananas, I will head to Target being motivated far more by price and convenience than by its evolving advertising and promotional strategies.
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
Today, 9:50 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.56K)
@ndardick Thank you for the kind words.
