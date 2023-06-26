Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hecla Mining: Alexco Deal Pushes Silver Reserves To Record High

Jun. 26, 2023 1:20 AM ETHecla Mining Company (HL)2 Comments
Summary

  • Hecla Mining reported a 21% increase in silver reserves to 240.9 million ounces in its FY2022 Reserve & Resource statement.
  • The company has seen growth in silver-equivalent reserves over the past ten years, outperforming many other silver producers.
  • That said, I still don't see enough margin of safety here, with HL trading at ~32x EV/FY2024 FCF estimates and ~1.50x P/NAV vs. some peers at below 10x EV/FY2024 FCF.

Mine Machine

Juan Jose Napuri

It's been a mixed start to the year for the precious metals sector, with margins down on balance in Q1 2023 vs. Q1 2022 and slightly higher capex year-over-year, affecting free cash flow generation for most producers. Unfortunately, the results have been

Keno Hill Silver District

Keno Hill

Hecla Mining - Proven & Probable Gold/Silver Reserves & M&I Silver/Gold Reserves

Hecla Mining - Proven & Probable Gold/Silver Reserves & M&I Silver/Gold Reserves (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Hecla Mining - Silver Reserves by Mine & Silver Reserve Grade

Hecla Mining - Silver Reserves by Mine & Silver Reserve Grade (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Lucky Friday Operations

Lucky Friday Operations (Company Website)

Hecla Mining - Proven & Probable Gold/Silver Reserves, Silver-Equivalent Ounces & Weighted Average Shares

Hecla Mining - Proven & Probable Gold/Silver Reserves, Silver-Equivalent Ounces & Weighted Average Shares (Company Filings, Author's Chart & FY2023 Estimates)

Hecla - Silver-Equivalent Ounces Per Share

Hecla - Silver-Equivalent Ounces Per Share (Company Filings, Author's Chart & FY2023 Estimates)

Coeur Mining - Gold Equivalent Ounces Per Share Held

Coeur Mining - Gold Equivalent Ounces Per Share Held (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

ATAC Resources - Rau & Nadaleen Projects, Yukon

ATAC Resources - Rau & Nadaleen Projects, Yukon (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Hecla - Historical Cash Flow Multiple

Hecla - Historical Cash Flow Multiple (FASTGraphs.com)

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.4K Followers
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

H
HereToWin
Today, 2:05 AM
Comments (2.61K)
I own HL and Wrote the $5.50 1/23 Calls at $1.22, a few Months Ago and it's always good to have a lot of Silver in The Ground.
I expect Silver to test $28 per Ounce in 2023.
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
Today, 1:58 AM
Comments (16.59K)
