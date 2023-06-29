Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 121: $12,100 Allocated, $1032.11 In Projected Dividends

Jun. 29, 2023 9:00 AM ETABR, ARCC, ENB, ENB:CA, FSK, GSBD2 Comments
Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
26.22K Followers

Summary

  • Dividend Harvesting Portfolio experiences a $311.20 downturn, but I remain focused on income-producing assets.
  • Portfolio aims to provide a blueprint for constructing a dividend portfolio and demonstrate the benefits of consistent investing.
  • I plan to allocate capital away from ETFs to balance sector weight and continue adding to the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio.

Money on the edge

PM Images

Well, the market sold off after testimonies on the 21st from Fed Chair Powell, Cook and Jefferson, and speeches from several Fed members including Bullard, Mester, and Bowman. Jerome Powell reinforced in prepared remarks for the Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
26.22K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCC, FSK, GSBD, MO, ENB, KMI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Building.A.Legacy profile picture
Building.A.Legacy
Today, 9:29 AM
Premium
Comments (12)
Just found this thread. I am doing the exact same plan, only have 15 positions at the moment. Looking to max at 20 stocks with maybe 5 etfs. Thanks for this article.
bill h illify profile picture
bill h illify
Today, 9:25 AM
Comments (6.37K)
As always…an excellent update.
