The Market Is Running Out Of Fuel

Danil Sereda
Summary

  • I see 5 drivers for such a strong and unidirectional upward movement in SPY and other indices since the beginning of 2023.
  • All of the drivers are now showing red flags.
  • The interest of the crowd in ChatGPT is showing the first signs of weakening - look at Google Trends. The bubble that I see seems to be in trouble.
  • Liquidity started to weaken in our view. Banking crisis seems far from over.
  • The stock market is running out of fuel in many ways. I remain bearish on the broader market, but not shorting it.
Running on Empty

joeshmo

While the whole world is watching the fiasco of Putin's state system in Russia, I decided to once again give a brief overview of new information from the American stock market. I will try to be brief this time. Of course,

Financial Times

Financial Times

Morgan Stanley [June 20, 2023 - proprietary source]

Morgan Stanley [June 20, 2023 - proprietary source]

Morgan Stanley [June 20, 2023 - proprietary source]

Morgan Stanley [June 20, 2023 - proprietary source]

BofA [June 2023 - proprietary source]

BofA [June 2023 - proprietary source]

Google Trends

Google Trends

Shared by @MichaelKantro on Twitter [June 17, 2023]

Shared by @MichaelKantro on Twitter [June 17, 2023]

Danil Sereda
Comments (1)

ndardick
Today, 8:37 AM
This is a timely, well-presented and accurate macroeconomic view. In addition to such factors as declining AI hype, declining liquidity and extremely rich p/e ratios that you articulate, UBS this morning downgraded the almighty GOOG to neutral with a price target only minimally above its current trading price. As you intelligently point out, the upside potential has become so extremely limited in the near term that elevated caution is warranted. This is the first Monday morning I can recall in a long time that there is not one stock on my Watch List that appears sufficiently attractive for me to gobble it up today. As we enter the traditional Summer doldrums in which the market can be extremely volatile but historically nonetheless trade sideways if not down, it's a time to make lists rather than to buy stocks.
