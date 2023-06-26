Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Home Depot: Damp Outlook For The Year, But The Dividend Looks Fine

Jun. 26, 2023 2:26 AM ETThe Home Depot, Inc. (HD)
The Alpha Sieve
The Alpha Sieve
2.51K Followers

Summary

  • Home Depot is on course to deliver its weakest financial performance since 2009, with both sales and earnings poised to drop YoY.
  • HD's dividend policy, as listed in the annual report, is to "increase its dividends as it grows its earnings".
  • With diluted EPS poised to drop by -7 to -13%, how safe is the dividend?

flying money

ansonsaw

Impressive Dividend Credentials

Investors primarily veer to the Home Depot (NYSE:HD) stock for its dominance in home improvement retailing, but besides its core competence in this field, one shouldn't also cast aside HD's credentials as a long-standing dividend payer. For

Return differentials

YCharts

Outlook

Q1 Presentation

CFO to sales

YCharts

Cash and dividend

Seeking Alpha, YCharts, Author's calculations

FCF coverage of dividends

Author's calculations

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve
The Alpha Sieve
2.51K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

