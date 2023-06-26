Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IAI: An Attractive Option In A High Interest Rate Environment

Hansen Song profile picture
Hansen Song
27 Followers

Summary

  • The iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF primarily invests in the US financial services industry, focusing on broker-dealers and securities exchanges.
  • The fund's top two holdings, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, make up 40% of the portfolio and have shown strong historical growth despite macroeconomic headwinds.
  • IAI offers attractive dividends and consistent dividend growth, making it a stable investment option, especially in a rising interest rate environment.

stack of silver coins with trading chart in financial concepts and financial investment business stock growth

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

Strategy

Launched by BlackRock, Inc., and managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors, the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) invests in stocks of companies operating in the United States financial services industry. IAI primarily focuses on

IAI Top 10 Holdings

Seeking Alpha

IAI Holding Analysis

etfdb.com

Total Return of IAI and S&P 500

Seeking Alpha

Liquidity of IAI and peers

Seeking Alpha

Dividends for IAI and peers

Seeking Alpha

IAI Risk Grade and Underlying Metrics

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Hansen Song profile picture
Hansen Song
27 Followers
I am an undergraduate student at Columbia University studying Financial Economics and Mathematics. *Closely associated with Modern Income Investor*

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.