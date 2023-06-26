Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Home Depot: More Optimistic Than Lowe's?

Jun. 26, 2023 3:21 AM ETThe Home Depot, Inc. (HD)LOW
Christopher Price
Summary

  • Home Depot's recent 10% dividend increase and strong buyback program indicate management's optimism for the company's future.
  • The company has experienced significant growth in revenue, income, and EPS over the past decade, with a current dividend yield of 2.78%.
  • Compared to competitor Lowe's, Home Depot may be a better option for income-focused investors seeking a higher yield and faster-growing dividends.

Home Depot location with American flag. Home Depot is the largest home improvement retailer in the US.

When it comes to investing in home renovation giants, two names immediately come to mind: Lowe's (LOW) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD). As an investor who's interested in income that grows from year-to-year, I've looked into purchasing both. I

Christopher Price
Chris is a history instructor at a community college. He is building a dividend-paying stock portfolio that is hopefully low on the risk scale to build up income for his golden years.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LOW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment professional. The preceding is intended for informational and educational purposes. Please make sure to perform due diligence before investing in equities, as losses up to all capital invested can occur.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

