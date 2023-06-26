Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Magnificent 7 As A Group Are Approaching Price Exhaustion

Jun. 26, 2023 3:28 AM ETAAPL, AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, META, MSFT, NVDA, QQQ, SPY, TSLA1 Comment
Michael James McDonald profile picture
Michael James McDonald
3.11K Followers

Summary

  • The Magnificent 7 (MAG 7) index, created by Jim Cramer, comprises seven of the largest technology-centered growth stocks active in AI: Nvidia, Facebook, Tesla, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Apple.
  • After a 92% gain since December, we believe the MAG 7 index is approaching price exhaustion, with evidence suggesting a correction will start soon.
  • The current index is 4.5% below the all-time high made in December 2021. The index is unlikely to make new highs before a correction begins.
  • Investors should consider lightening their positions in stages if the index reaches its previous peak, selling in increments to account for the fan formation top that typically characterizes major price tops.

"The Magnificent Seven" Red Carpet And Photo Call, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment

The PE ratio of the Magnificent 7 is nearing all-time highs

Jim Cramer has created a new price index composed of seven of the largest technology centered growth stocks that are also active in AI. It's called

A picture containing text, plot, line, diagram Description automatically generated

The Magnificent Seven price chart and PE ratio (Sentiment King)

A picture containing text, screenshot, plot, font Description automatically generated

The Magnificent Seven and its RSI (Sentiment King)

A picture containing text, line, plot, diagram Description automatically generated

"Puts to Calls" ratio of the magnificent seven (Sentiment King)

A picture containing text, plot, line, diagram Description automatically generated

Ratio of "Puts to Call" Trades of the Magnificent Seven (Sentiment King)

A picture containing text, plot, line, diagram Description automatically generated

Magnificent Seven Implied Volatility VIX (Sentiment King)

This article was written by

Michael James McDonald profile picture
Michael James McDonald
3.11K Followers
Michael James McDonald is a stock market forecaster, author and former Senior Vice President of Investments at what is now Morgan Stanley. He is a long-term advocate of the theory of contrary opinion and the measurement of investor sentiment when forecasting price direction.His first book, " A Strategic Guide to the Coming Roller Coaster Market" was published in June of 2000, three months before the top of the dot comm market. On its cover was written, "How a new model of the stock market predicts the end of the 18-year bull market (1982-2000) and the beginning of a new era." The "new era" was to be a long-term (roller coaster) trading range market, which did materialize between 2000 and 2009.Then, on August 31st, 2010, in a SA article titled: "The 10 Year Trading Range Is Over - The 'Final Stampede' Has Begun", he called an end to this trading range market and the beginning of another long-term bull market, which also came about. Through his company the Sentiment King, he continues to study and do what he loves - research and attempt to successfully forecast major stock trends - and help others see them too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

C
Chris Pp
Today, 4:07 AM
Premium
Comments (175)
Hi @Michael James McDonald wondering if you could offer some insight into how this fits with your expectations for SPY & QQQ? It’s not inherently impossible to imagine, but might feel hard to envision, the indexes as a whole rising another 10% while the MAG 7 stay flat or even drop 5-10% as you suggest they might (or even if they stay largely flat). Are you expecting the rest of the stocks in the index to rally more strongly / for the final push higher to be a bit more start / stop (ie allowing for more significant corrective moves along the way as the MAG 7 dip and rise?)
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.