The FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD) aims to turn gold into a high yielding asset via financial engineering. If successful, this could have large implications for portfolio allocation models, as investors typically hold only a small allocation to gold due to its negative real carry.

So far, the performance track record of the IGLD is mixed, as it has underperformed treasury bills on a 1-year basis which suggest there is significant slippage that is not well understood.

However, the strategy is intriguing so I will add the ETF to my watch list and continue to monitor its performance. I rate the IGLD ETF as a hold for now.

Fund Overview

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF aims to deliver participation in the returns of holding the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) while providing current income. The IGLD ETF invests substantially all of its assets in U.S. treasuries and options on the GLD ETF.

The IGLD ETF has $73 million in assets and charges a 0.85% expense ratio, in addition to the indirect expenses paid on the GLD ETF of 0.40% (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - IGLD overview (ftportfolios.com)

Strategy

The IGLD ETF's innovative strategy involves the purchase of U.S. treasury securities in combination with the purchase of call options and the sale of put options on the GLD ETF. The combination of long calls and short puts creates a synthetic long position in the underlying (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - Illustrative synthetic long position using options (optionsplaybook.com)

The IGLD ETF will also seek to generate additional income via the sale of short-dated call options on the GLD, converting a portion of the upside price return of the GLD ETF into premium income.

The IGLD ETF's goal is to deliver a target income 3.85% above 1 Month T-bill rates while retaining some exposure to the upside of the GLD price return (Figure 3). The amount of calls sold is determined by prevailing implied volatilities and option prices; the IGLD ETF will sell enough calls to achieve its target income level.

Figure 3 - Illustrative strategy of IGLD (IGLD Product Brief)

Portfolio Holdings

Figure 4 shows the current portfolio holdings of the IGLD ETF. The fund currently owns treasury bills plus a synthetic GLD position with November expiry, and is short June 30 calls on the GLD ETF.

Figure 4 - IGLD portfolio holdings (ftportfolios.com)

The IGLD ETF currently has sold calls on 36% of its holdings, leaving 64% upside participation on the price appreciation of the GLD (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - IGLD options information (ftportfolios.com)

Distribution & Yield

The IGLD ETF pays an attractive monthly distribution, with trailing 12 month distribution of $1.24 / share or 6.5% (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - IGLD pays an attractive distribution yield (Seeking Alpha)

With rising short-term interest rates, the IGLD ETF's distribution is also increasing, with the latest monthly distribution of $0.1383 annualizing to a 8.7% distribution yield (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - IGLD's distribution has been rising due to rising short-term interest rates (Seeking Alpha)

Returns

Figure 8 shows the historical returns of the IGLD ETF. It was only incepted on March 2, 2021, so the IGLD ETF does not have a long performance history to analyze.

Figure 8 - IGLD historical returns (morningstar.com)

Figure 9 shows the historical returns of the GLD ETF for comparison. Overall, the IGLD has lagged the GLD. IGLD's underperformance is to be expected, as any strategy that writes call options will underperform the underlying asset over the long run by trading upside for option premiums.

Figure 9 - GLD historical returns (morningstar.com)

However, the magnitude of IGLD's underperformance is higher than expected. From figure 5 above, we can see that the IGLD ETF currently overwrites 35-40% of its portfolio but its 1Yr return of 2.8% is only 45% of GLD's 1Yr return of 6.4%.

Furthermore, the IGLD ETF generates yield from its treasury bill holdings. With the Fed's increase in short-term interest rates, treasury bills have actually generated modest returns. For example, the iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) have returned 3.4% in the past year to May 31, 2023 (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - SGOV historical returns (morningstar.com)

So it is perplexing why the IGLD ETF has delivered only 2.8% in total returns for the past year to May 31, 2023, less than the returns from holding treasury bills, when both treasury bills and the GLD ETF have generated positive returns.

One possible explanation is that IGLD's GLD exposure is synthetically created so there may be slippage, especially in a sideways volatile market like what the GLD has experienced in the past year (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - GLD has been in sideways volatile market in past year (stockcharts.com)

On a YTD basis, the IGLD ETF has performed better, as it has delivered 6.8% in total returns compared to 8.2% for the GLD ETF and 1.9% for the SGOV ETF.

Who Does IGLD Appeal To?

Taking a step back, perhaps it is useful to think of who this ETF may appeal to. Traditionally, investors buy gold for diversification purposes and as store of value. However, one of the main drawbacks of owning gold is its yield, or lack thereof. Perhaps Warren Buffett said it best in his 2011 letter to shareholders:

Gold, however, has two significant shortcomings, being neither of much use nor procreative. True, gold has some industrial and decorative utility, but the demand for these purposes is both limited and incapable of soaking up new production. Meanwhile, if you own one ounce of gold for an eternity, you will still own one ounce at its end.

The IGLD ETF appears to have turned an unproductive asset, gold, into a security that pays an attractive distribution yield while retaining the majority of the theoretical upside. So kudos to financial engineering.

However, as with most financial engineered products, there are tradeoffs that investors need to be aware of. First, there is the long-term underperformance that usually accompanies call-write strategies as upside returns are exchanged for premium income (I have written about this repeatedly in various articles).

What is interesting about gold is that due to its status as a safe haven asset, there are persistent bids to upside volatility in GLD as some macro traders use GLD upside as a hedge against other assets. This leads to implied volatility on GLD having a higher probability of staying above realized volatility (notice in Figure 12, GLD implied vol is more likely to trade above realized vol than for other assets like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in Figure 13).

Figure 12 - GLD implied vs. realized vol (Author created from interactive brokers) Figure 13 - SPY implied vs. realized vol (Author created from interactive brokers)

So a systematic strategy of writing calls on GLD may be able to harvest this anomaly in implied vs. realized vol.

Another tradeoff to consider is the fact that the IGLD ETF only owns call options on the market price of the GLD ETF, and not any contractual claim to the underlying gold bars held in GLD's vaults. For some ultra-conservative investors, this may be a big turnoff, as they own gold as a hedge against societal collapse and in the event of a societal collapse, a call option on another security may not be worth very much. However, for those investors, they may not even trust the safety of the gold held in GLD's vaults, so the question is a little moot.

Overall, I believe the IGLD ETF can appeal to investors who hold gold as a diversification asset. Historically, gold is an unproductive asset generating no yield. However, the IGLD ETF is able to turn gold into a positive carry asset, which may allow investors to hold more of it.

Conclusion

The IGLD is a financial engineering product that turns an unproductive asset, gold via the GLD ETF, into a security that pays a yield above treasury bills while retaining some upside of the GLD ETF. This could be the holy grail for investors who hold gold as part of a diversified portfolio.

So far, the performance track record of the IGLD is mixed, as it underperformed treasury bills on a 1-year basis, despite a stated goal of paying a yield 3.85% above treasury bills. However, YTD, the IGLD ETF has performed better, returning 6.8% compared to 8.2% for GLD and 1.9% for SGOV. The stark difference in performance suggest there is significant slippage in the strategy that is not well understood, so I am hesitant to recommend the IGLD as a buy.

However, the strategy does intrigue me, so I will continue to monitor the fund and think of ways in which the IGLD may fit within a diversified portfolio. I rate the IGLD ETF as a hold for now.