IGLD: Intriguing High Yield From Unproductive Gold

Macrotips Trading
Macrotips Trading
3.19K Followers

Summary

  • The FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF aims to provide participation in the returns of holding SPDR Gold Trust while generating current income.
  • The IGLD ETF has underperformed compared to the GLD ETF, with a 1-year return of 2.8% versus GLD's 6.4%.
  • The underperformance raises questions about the effectiveness of IGLD's strategy, as both treasury bill holdings and the underlying asset (GLD) have generated positive returns.
  • However, the strategy does deserve monitoring, as it could have potentially large implications for diversified portfolio allocations.

Gold bullion on american dollar banknotes close up

alfexe

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD) aims to turn gold into a high yielding asset via financial engineering. If successful, this could have large implications for portfolio allocation models, as investors typically hold only a small allocation

IGLD overview

Figure 1 - IGLD overview (ftportfolios.com)

Illustrative synthetic long position using call and put options

Figure 2 - Illustrative synthetic long position using options (optionsplaybook.com)

Illustrative strategy of IGLD

Figure 3 - Illustrative strategy of IGLD (IGLD Product Brief)

IGLD portfolio holdings

Figure 4 - IGLD portfolio holdings (ftportfolios.com)

IGLD options information

Figure 5 - IGLD options information (ftportfolios.com)

IGLD pays an attractive distribution yield

Figure 6 - IGLD pays an attractive distribution yield (Seeking Alpha)

IGLD's distribution has been rising due to rising treasury yields

Figure 7 - IGLD's distribution has been rising due to rising short-term interest rates (Seeking Alpha)

IGLD historical returns

Figure 8 - IGLD historical returns (morningstar.com)

GLD historical returns

Figure 9 - GLD historical returns (morningstar.com)

SGOV historical returns

Figure 10 - SGOV historical returns (morningstar.com)

GLD has been in sideways volatile market in the past year

Figure 11 - GLD has been in sideways volatile market in past year (stockcharts.com)

GLD implied vs. realized vol

Figure 12 - GLD implied vs. realized vol (Author created from interactive brokers)

SPY implied vs. realized vol

Figure 13 - SPY implied vs. realized vol (Author created from interactive brokers)

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.19K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

