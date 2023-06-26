pressureUA

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) has been rallying hard this year. Thanks to the hype created by generative AI, the stocks that make up QQQ have risen dramatically. QQQ itself has been a big winner, up 37%. Some individual names have done even better, including:

It’s been a great ride, one that I was heavily invested in during most of the run.

However, in the last few weeks, I reversed course, and began selling QQQ and some of the big tech stocks I held in my portfolio. I sold all of my QQQ units, exited my position in Meta, and trimmed my positions in Apple and Alphabet (GOOG). The details on these moves can be found in the tweet below.

You might be wondering why I’m busy selling QQQ when tech stocks are this year’s hot sector, with an obvious catalyst in the form of generative AI. Sure, they’re running hot, but won’t the imminent influx of AI money make them run even hotter going forward?

The thing is, I’m not completely convinced that this “AI money” will ever materialize. So far, the only company that has guided for a large, obvious increase in sales due to AI is NVIDIA. It said that it would bring in $11 billion in Q2 instead of the $7 billion investors expected. Apart from that, none of the generative AI companies came out and said that they expected their AI ventures to pay off quickly.

In fact, there is reason to think that, in the immediate term, generative AI will cost companies more than it will bring in revenue. In 2022, Morgan Stanley (MS) estimated that deploying an LLM at scale delivering one paragraph responses would cost Google $6 billion in EBIT. Generative AI is very expensive to run, using up much more server resources than conventional search does. For this reason, Google and many other companies running LLMs may see margins compress rather than expand in the immediate future.

On top of that, the revenue impact of generative AI is not clear. As of their most recent earnings releases, Google and Meta both saw meagre revenue growth, and negative earnings growth. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) did manage positive growth in revenue and earnings, but that was mostly due to strength in Office 365, not the AI-powered Bing Chatbot. So, there is so far very little indication that generative AI is doing much for the big tech giants apart from boosting their stock prices.

Against this backdrop we have the matter of big tech valuations. The entire QQQ is extremely expensive right now, trading at a 30.92 P/E ratio. At the same time, most of the big QQQ components are seeing their earnings decline, and only NVIDIA has offered a clear path back to positive earnings growth. Even Tesla (TSLA), which still has high top-line growth, saw earnings and free cash flow decline last quarter due to price cuts. It’s not exactly clear what is going to happen to return the big tech companies to the growth they experienced back in 2020 and 2021. For this reason, I have reduced my exposure to QQQ significantly. I will spend the remainder of this article explaining why I did so, and what I plan on doing if the AI bubble continues for longer than I expect it to.

QQQ: The ETF Defined

Before getting into why I consider QQQ’s holdings overvalued, I should go over the fund’s characteristics. It’s pretty common for people to refer to QQQ and big tech interchangeably, but they’re not the same thing. The NASDAQ-100 has many smaller companies in it, as well as all of the big tech giants, so it’s not exactly the same thing as ‘FAANG.’

Here are some of QQQ’s most important characteristics:

101 stocks.

58.75% tech, 19% consumer discretionary.

0.2% MER.

57.9 million average 30 day trading volume.

$194.8 billion in AUM.

The top eight holdings are all FAANG names + Tesla. PepsiCo (PEP) is one non-tech stock in the top 10.

0.53 bps five year bid-ask spread.

Five star Morningstar rating.

As you can see, the QQQ has some very desirable characteristics. It has a very narrow spread, which makes it desirable for frequent trading. It is dominated by FAANG names that many investors are familiar with. It has 101 stocks, which is a decent amount of diversification. Finally, while the 0.2% MER is not low by index fund standards, the QQQ has vastly outperformed the S&P 500 since inception, so the fees were worth it over the last 24 years.

QQQ outperformed the S&P 500 (Invesco)

Why I’m Selling

Having established that QQQ is a very popular fund with comparatively low fees and a tight bid-ask spread, it’s time to explore why I’m selling. The reasons have nothing to do with the fund’s characteristics and everything to do with its holdings.

As of June 24, QQQ’s five biggest components were:

Microsoft.

Apple.

NVIDIA.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Alphabet.

Every single one of these stocks was expensive going by valuation multiples at the time of this writing. See the table below (multiples courtesy of Seeking Alpha Quant).

Microsoft Apple NVIDIA Amazon Alphabet Adjusted P/E 35 32 138 N/A 27 GAAP P/E 36 32 220 307 27 P/sales 12 7.8 40 2.5 5.6 P/book 12.8 47 42.5 8.6 6 P/cashflow 29.85 27 153 24.4 17 EV/EBIT 26.7 25.6 231 108 20 Click to enlarge

As you can see, none of these names are “cheap.” Alphabet is the cheapest, comparatively, but its P/E ratio is still far higher than that of the S&P 500.

Now, this would all make sense if big tech were growing like wildfire and delivering massive amounts of shareholder value per dollar invested. However, that’s not what’s happening. Of the stocks in the table above, only Microsoft had positive earnings growth last quarter. Apple was at second place with 0% EPS growth (thanks to a buyback, net income was down). So, investors are trading the big QQQ components as if they were growing, when in reality they aren’t.

The obvious counterpoint here is the generative AI catalyst. “Sure” you might say “they aren’t growing now, but what about once these AI products start showing up in the earnings numbers?”

The problem here is that the AI products might not make a positive contribution to earnings at all. So far, the only company of the ones listed above that has promised investors any increase in revenue thanks to AI is NVIDIA. As the vendor of the A100 chips that power today’s AI industry, it will certainly make money as Microsoft and Google scale up their LLMs and other AI features. However, there is no clear path to growth for the companies selling the AI itself. As mentioned earlier, LLMs are extraordinarily expensive to run. So much so that Morgan Stanley believes that rolling out an LLM on all searches would cost Google $6 billion in EBIT.

Further, the presence of an LLM inside Bing has not caused Bing to gain share on Google. To the contrary, its market share peaked in October and has been on a steady decline since it added a Chatbot to its search engine. So there isn’t much evidence that these language models are driving major results for the companies that offer them (apart from OpenAI, which sells the models to others).

Bing's search market share peaked almost a year ago (Statista)

This leaves the QQQ bulls in an awkward position:

Big tech is expensive, has no growth, and the only one that is guiding for strong future growth (NVIDIA) is the most expensive of the bunch. To top it all off, the ‘catalyst’ that is supposed to make all of this make sense, isn’t driving any results for the companies that supposedly benefit from it! There isn’t much to love with big tech as a whole these days, which is why I’ve limited my exposure to a couple of especially high quality names (Apple and Google), and I trimmed even those.

The Risk to Watch Out For

As I’ve shown, there are many reasons to reduce one’s exposure to big tech and QQQ right now. I have done so personally. However, I do think that going short QQQ right now is risky, and that those who actively bet against the NASDAQ-100 could get burned.

My reasoning has to do with the public perception of AI. When ChatGPT launched, it quickly became the fastest growing app of all time. It reached 100 million users in just two months. The hype that followed that growth led to a surge in interest in AI stocks. People thought that generative AI was an innovation on par with the internet. Today, they still think that way. The fact that the tech is already 3 years old doesn’t matter–the way it was presented to the public was revolutionary.

When faced with such a revolution, you aren’t necessarily thinking about interest rates or valuations or discounted cash flows–you just want to hold on for the ride, like those who bought Google at its IPO, or Apple in the 1980s. When something looks like the next iPhone, most peoples’ tendency is to leave the calculator at the door.

For this reason, news stories that highlight incredible results from AI could cause problems for people who are short QQQ. Any piece of evidence that generative AI is “bigger than the iPhone” could get people forgetting valuations altogether and buying like there’s no tomorrow. The fact that nobody except NVIDIA is making money off this yet doesn’t matter–everyone likes a good story. So I would not go shorting QQQ right now by any means. I rate it ‘sell’ only in the sense that I’d reduce exposure to it, I do not endorse shorting it.