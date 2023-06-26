Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Smith & Wesson Brands: 3 Reasons That Speak For This Share In The Long Term

Jun. 26, 2023 7:00 AM ETSmith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI)1 Comment
Tangerine Capital
Summary

  • Smith & Wesson is expected to reward shareholders through share buybacks, rising dividends and multiple expansion as it returns to normalized FCF.
  • SWBI stock has the potential to outperform the market as it is underfollowed and therefore represents a good opportunity for investors.
  • Once the relocation is complete and all associated costs have been paid, management is likely to start rewarding shareholders even more.

Gunmaker Smith & Wesson Reports Drop In Quarterly Earnings

Smith & Wesson Stock Analysis

Brandon Bell

Thesis

In a difficult situation where Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ:SWBI) is relocating its headquarters and sales are down, they are still returning cash to shareholders through a further 20% increase in the

Tangerine Capital
My primary area of concentration will be on identifying companies of exceptional caliber, with a proven ability to reinvest capital for impressive returns. Targeting those with a market capitalization of less than $10 billion, affords ample opportunities for growth. The ideal scenario is for these companies to demonstrate a long-term capability of capital compounding, with a high enough compound annual growth rate to potentially deliver tenfold returns or even greater.My approach is to maintain a long-term perspective on these companies, as I believe this will generate higher returns compared to the market index, in a rapidly evolving investment landscape where short-term holdings are becoming increasingly prevalent.I primarily adopt a conservative investment strategy, but occasionally I may pursue opportunities with a favorable risk-reward ratio where the potential upside is substantial and downside is limited. These ventures are carefully considered and allocated a proportional amount within my portfolio to maintain overall stability.I try to analyze as many companies as possible to find the ones worth investing in. All ideas and articles are provided for informational and educational purposes. Nothing contained herein is investment advice or should be construed as investment advice. All decisions that you make after reading our articles and reports are 100% your responsibility.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SWBI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

budcorona profile picture
budcorona
Today, 8:13 AM
Comments (546)
Very good article but I wussed out and cashed in my 50% gain and bought a 6 month CD at 5%. Hope SWBI revisits the $9 range when my CD comes due. Wishful thinking. Thanks again and good luck to all the longs.
