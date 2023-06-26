Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bargain Alert! 2 Energy Picks For High Income: FEN And FEI

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Energy consumption continues to grow exponentially as the world turns to Green Energy.
  • The Green Revolution in energy is causing a boom in the natural gas sector.
  • Power up your income stream with these two Energy Funds.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at High Dividend Opportunities. Learn More »

Close up of electric car charging

SimonSkafar/iStock via Getty Images

Co-authored with PendragonY

In recent years, Electric Vehicles ('EVs') have become more popular and common. While Tesla (TSLA) is the most well-known of the brands, there are plenty of choices of vehicles. The major automakers are getting

Chart

First Trust Portfolios

Table

First Trust Portfolios

Chart

First Trust Portfolios

Table

First Trust Portfolios

Chart
Data by YCharts

Graph

Yardeni

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
102.88K Followers
The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees, +9% dividend yield.

I am a former Investment and Commercial Banker with over 35 years of experience in the field. I have been advising both individuals and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991. I am the lead analyst at High Dividend Opportunities, the #1 service on Seeking Alpha for 6 years running.

Our unique Income Method fuels our portfolio and generates yields of +9% alongside steady capital gains. We have generated 16% average annual returns for our 7,500+ members, so they see their portfolios grow even while living off of their income! Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% overall yield. Our motto is: No one needs to invest alone!

Click here to find out more!

In addition to being a former Certified Public Accountant ("CPA") from the State of Arizona (License # 8693-E), I hold a BS Degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, and a Masters degree from Thunderbird School of Global Management (Arizona). I currently serve as a CEO of Aiko Capital Ltd, an investment research company incorporated in the UK. My Research and Articles have been featured on Forbes, Yahoo Finance, TheStreet, Investing.com, ETFdailynews, NASDAQ.Com, FXEmpire, and of course, on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on this page to get alerts whenever I publish new articles.

The service is supported by a large team of seasoned income authors who specialize in all sub-sectors of the high-yield space to bring you the best available opportunities. By having 6 experts on your side, each of whom invest in our own recommendations, you can count on the best advice. (We wouldn't follow it ourselves if we didn't truly believe it!)

In addition to myself, our experts include:

1) Treading Softly

2) Beyond Saving

3) Philip Mause

4) PendragonY

5) Hidden Opportunities

We cover all aspects and sectors in the high yield space including dividend stocks, CEFs, baby bonds, preferreds, REITs, and more! To learn more about “High Dividend Opportunities” and see if you qualify for a free trial, please check out our landing page:

High Dividend Opportunities

High Dividend Opportunities ('HDO') is a service by Aiko Capital Ltd, a limited company - All rights are reserved.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FEN, FEI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

g
grcinak
Today, 8:28 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.25K)
First Trust’s FEN since inception has turned an original $10K investment into a current value of $4974. In other words a 50% capital LOSS. Original Price was $25.45 and recent price of $12.66. This is an annualized NEGATIVE rate of return of -10.1% in terms of original capital investment. But hey! The lucky investor accumulated $4605 in distributions. Resultantly, since IPO on 12/02/23, 6.6 years, the ending balance on the original $10,000 invested totals $9850… Resulting in an annualized compound total growth rate of… NEGATIVE 0.65%. Not my numbers: FACTSET data. FEI shows a compound total annual growth rate of NEGATIVE 0.78% since inception on 11/4/16. Again, FACTSET data.

Of course, one could choose to examine 5-yr, 3-yr, 2-yr, 1-yr timeframes for these First Trust CEFs. I think an objective review would show FEN and FEI have not been a rewarding investment over time. And should one choose compare to compare the CEF’s charts to the ETFs AMLP and MLPA, it should be obvious the latter two have outperformed.

Personally, I am bullish on nat gas at present levels and have been adding exposure. I own AMLP and MLPA and a much larger “basket” of individual C-corp names within an IRA to avoid IRS UBI issues. In a taxable account individual MLPs have advantages as much of the distributions are return of capital.

I agree with the author’s premise relating to nat gas and midstream companies, however, I respectfully submit that there are better options than the two highlighted.
R
RollsRoyceSilverCloud
Today, 8:34 AM
Premium
Comments (218)
@grcinak Agreed

Poor management with a 2%+ management fee
t
tonofelephant
Today, 8:12 AM
Premium
Comments (418)
Thank you Pendragon & Rida for the article. Added a bit more clarity to my thinking of FEN.

Have been buying FEN hand over fist for the last 8 weeks since switching to needing income to power the upcoming "golden" years. Almost have my 3% portfolio allowance filled. FEN's 2%+ management fee are a bit stiff but they fill a need.

Would love to find the equivalent CEF in Alternative energy that paid an 8 - 12% dividend. The alternative energy CEF's seem to wallow in diminutive dividends that I have discovered.
r
rc brown
Today, 7:54 AM
Comments (33)
Good reading guys, and FEN pays by Quarter.
PendragonY profile picture
PendragonY
Today, 8:04 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (82.7K)
@rc brown

Oops. Good catch, titles often get changed late in the process. I'll see about getting it fixed.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.